The Phoenix Suns made a big move on Wednesday after hiring Jordan Ott as the next head coach. It's seemingly the first of many changes to be made this offseason, as the team is rumored to be in the trade market to potentially deal Kevin Durant. However, the buzz grew louder on Wednesday after an email team owner Mat Ishbia sent to employees.

Reports indicate that Ishbia sent an email to all Suns employees claiming that he's going to be taking on a more meaningful role as the owner, according to Gerald Bourguet of Phoenix Sports. After initially hiring experts to handle the team and allowing them to do their job, Ishbia apparently plans to be much more hands-on moving forward.

“According to another source, Ishbia emailed the Suns basketball operations team internally on Wednesday, taking accountability for not doing enough to establish a culture and identity in Phoenix. The Suns' owner stated that he tried ‘running the typical NBA owner playbook' of ‘hiring experts, signing checks and getting out of the way,' but no one was happy with the outcome.

“Now, despite insisting that he is not reviewing film, designing offenses, or running the draft room, Ishbia intends to be ‘extremely active in the decisions and management.' He acknowledged his more unconventional approach as an owner is to ensure the Suns get back to the requisite level of winning that's been absent the last few years.”

Mat Ishbia also praised general manager Brian Gregory for hiring Ott as the next head coach. The Suns' owner believes that Ott is a young, hungry head coach who is capable of developing players and building team chemistry while being a high-IQ coach.

We'll see what comes of the Suns in the coming weeks. Phoenix does not own its first-round selection, so there's a possibility the front office tries to get back into the first round of the NBA Draft.