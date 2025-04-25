The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant seem headed for a split this offseason, but team owner Mat Ishbia has made it clear he won’t settle for anything less than equal value in any trade involving the former MVP. Ishbia, who made waves after purchasing the team and swiftly striking a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Durant, is determined to ensure the All-Star caliber player’s value is fully recognized in any potential trade.

ClutchPoints Senior NBA Insider Brett Siegel spoke about Ishbia's stance on Durant and the trade talks in the latest edition of his ‘Siegel's Scoop'.

“Ishbia and the Suns will not accept less value in a trade involving Durant than they initially sent out to get him, sources said. At 36 years old, Durant is still one of the most dynamic scorers in the league, and Phoenix understands they would be aiding any team's championship pursuit by handing them the future Hall of Famer on a silver platter,” Siegel said in his report.

The Suns were underwhelming by all the metrics this season. They finished the season 36-46, out of the playoff and play-in picture. Beal again missed a significant number of games, while Kevin Durant dealt with his own injuries. Meanwhile, the Suns' front office engaged in trade discussions behind Durant’s back, blindsiding him with the possibility of a reunion with the Golden State Warriors. Beal had full control over his future, which complicated potential moves that the Sun's front office could make that could make the team more competitive as they fought for a play-in birth.

Per Siegel, issues also were found with the coaching for the Suns.

“None of the Suns' three stars — Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal — were pleased with Budenholzer's coaching this season. An immediate change was needed, which is why Ishbia and management stepped in at the end of the season. Who the team hires as their next head coach will have a clear impact on Durant's future in the desert,”

The Suns will be a team to watch this offseason as they decide whether to strengthen their roster to remain a contender or shift toward a rebuild by trading assets to regain the draft picks lost in previous moves.