Some of the greatest players in NBA history achieved greatness by remaining with the same organization throughout their entire careers. Bill Russell and Larry Bird spent all 13 years of their respective careers with the Boston Celtics. John Stockton played 19 years solely for the Utah Jazz. Of course, then there's Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Dirk Nowitzki. And it won't be long until Stephen Curry joins this list.

Giannis Antetokounmpo always envisioned himself joining this illustrious club. Winning championships in Milwaukee and forever being immortalized as the face of his franchise is all Giannis ever wanted when he entered the NBA. Those dreams that have been Antetokounmpo's reality through the years are beginning to shift with the narrative surrounding the Bucks superstar.

Will Giannis remain in Milwaukee for the remainder of his career? Perhaps the greater question revolves around whether he wants to stay with the Bucks.

There is always plenty of speculation surrounding Antetokounmpo for several reasons. Aside from being one of the faces of the NBA and in the midst of his prime at 30 years old, Giannis has been subject to the league's “superstar syndrome” in the sense that we always feel the need to create buzz about stars who aren't always winning championships.

The other main reason for speculation growing around Antetokounmpo is that nobody ever truly knows his thoughts. Although he speaks his mind freely in media sessions and press conferences, Giannis tends to keep to himself. All of the “he wants this” and “he thinks that” is subjective because the Bucks star and his close circle don't leak anything.

Nothing you ever hear about Giannis is coming directly from him, and nobody really knows what the Bucks star wants at this time.

Small things come up here and there, but nothing ever as drastic as Antetokounmpo wanting to end up in a certain city or with a certain organization when he's clearly focused on winning right now and competing for a championship in Milwaukee.

That is where the problem lies: Milwaukee's championship pursuit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future facing postseason uncertainty

Giannis has always been happy in Milwaukee. This organization has always believed in him blossoming into the league's best talent, and they have instilled nothing but confidence in his abilities to be the face of the NBA. Antetokounmpo and his family are treated like royalty in Milwaukee, and he has made it clear countless times that he is happy.

At the same time, winning and his competitive spirit take priority. If that's not happening in Milwaukee, the noise about Antetokounmpo possibly leaving will only grow larger. Giannis has hinted at this possibility should the Bucks continue to deal with unproductive playoff runs.

“I don't want to stay in my comfort zone. I want to be challenged. And if the challenge is here, which it is right now – we have a real challenge, people don't respect us, we have good group, it's good,” Giannis said earlier this season, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “But we might not have a challenge one day. We might be rebuilding as a team, or we might not be chasing nothing.

“So, will my individual athlete be more important than the championship? This is a thing that maybe some players make a mistake. They stay in the place maybe too long.”

It is what Giannis said next that adds to the intrigue of him possibly leaving the Bucks in the near future.

“I really believe, don't stay in a place too long to taint your legacy,” Antetokounmpo continued. “Like, you're a parent. It's going to be a time that you have to let go.”

Is the time to “let go,” as Giannis stated, approaching in Milwaukee?

The Bucks are currently down 2-0 in their first-round series to the Indiana Pacers, a team that has consistently caused problems for Giannis' squad in recent years. Aside from the on-court antics between the two teams, one altercation involving Antetokounmpo's game ball from his franchise-record 64 points in December 2023, the Pacers eliminated the Bucks from the playoffs a season ago.

If Indiana does it again, especially by sweeping them in four games or getting the gentleman's sweep in five games, rumors about Giannis asking out will top rumors about Kevin Durant's future with the Phoenix Suns (more on Durant later).

Antetokounmpo wants to win. The Bucks have been successful during the regular season, but they have struggled mightily in the playoffs since their championship in 2021. Not to mention, the roster and mood surrounding the organization have changed significantly.

As well as he plays alongside Damian Lillard, the Bucks aren't the same team they were when Giannis first shut down all trade rumors surrounding him.

Jrue Holiday has since gone on to win a championship with the Boston Celtics, and Khris Middleton was traded this season in a deal for Kyle Kuzma. This is a move Antetokounmpo reportedly “approved,” but it's not one he thought the team would make. The Bucks superstar held a strong bond with Middleton. Many around the league use the word “family” to describe this bond.

Family is very important to Antetokounmpo, which is why league sources described his “approval” as more of a sense of accepting the inevitable. That was going to be Middleton's fate at the trade deadline no matter what. If Giannis had the ultimate decision, the Middleton-Kuzma swap would not have gone down the way it did, league sources close to the situation told ClutchPoints.

Although tough to do, Antetokounmpo sided with the front office and GM Jon Horst on the decision to trade Middleton. No ill feelings between the star and the Bucks' front office exist, and they have maintained a strong relationship through the years, sources said.

While Giannis doesn't have the final say in every move made, Horst and the Bucks brass do consult with him on major team decisions, sources said. Antetokounmpo voiced his approval for keeping head coach Mike Budenholzer in 2023, yet ownership and the front office took the franchise in a different direction.

At that time, Horst viewed current Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse as an obvious successor to Budenholzer. However, it was Adrian Griffin who got the nod from ownership and some of the players. Griffin had Antetokounmpo's support, hence the star's surprised reaction when he was relieved of his duties on the sidelines not even halfway through the 2023-24 season.

Once again, Horst made it known at the time that he was in favor of hiring Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to take over for Griffin, sources said. Instead, ownership wanted former NBA champion and future Hall of Fame coach Doc Rivers on the sidelines. Since taking over in Milwaukee, Rivers has posted a 66-54 record during the regular season, recently winning the 2024 NBA Cup in December.

Fear from those running the organization led to these quick and decisive decisions in terms of the head coaches. Horst had a vision for the direction of his team, yet decisions to hire Griffin and then Rivers were not his, sources said. Even so, Horst has remained loyal to the Bucks, and he was rewarded with a multiyear contract extension on Thursday.

This decision has raised some eyebrows across the league. Horst had one more year left on his current contract after this season, so why would the Bucks make this move right now in the middle of the playoffs?

There are many possible reasons for this, one of which is the idea that assuring Giannis that there isn't a stale future in Milwaukee. Another reason is due to several rival teams around the league seeking experienced executives to fill massive roles in their front offices this offseason.

The Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks recently made front-office firings with Calvin Booth and Landry Fields, respectively, and the Phoenix Suns are going to be aggressive in their efforts to add front-office help.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia is very displeased with his team's lack of success this season. As a result, he is willing to pay “top dollar” for a championship-proven executive to help spearhead his front office, sources said. Bob Myers is a rumored desired target.

Horst is someone the Bucks hold a lot of respect for, and they have even gone as far as blocking teams from interviewing him for other front-office positions in recent seasons, sources said. Milwaukee wants Horst to lead their decision-making process moving forward, and he will continue to assemble what he believes can be a championship-level roster around Antetokounmpo and Lillard.

The big question heading into the offseason is whether Giannis' patience is beginning to run thin. There is no clear answer right now, especially with the Bucks still holding a high belief in their ability to come back and defeat the Pacers in the first round.

“It’s not something that you have to panic, but also it’s not something that you have to be loose,” Antetokounmpo said after losing Game 2 in Indianapolis. “It’s life or death. It’s life or death. That’s how it is for me.”

Narratives surrounding Giannis' future already exist. It is not even the offseason yet, and mock trades involving one of the best players in the world are already out there. Until the Bucks have no more basketball left this season, Antetokounmpo's focus will remain solely on winning.

What happens in the future is unpredictable, hence why Giannis is only worried about winning Game 3 at home and getting on the board against the Pacers.

“My mindset right now is Game 3. We know the f*****g deal, man. I just know the deal. I know what I've got to do.”

A potential NBA trade market like none other

No matter if the Bucks can forge a series comeback against the Pacers, Giannis' name will dominate offseason trade rumors across the NBA should Milwaukee fail to win the Eastern Conference. That has been the case over the last few seasons, and that will not change this summer.

In addition to Giannis being a hot name amongst NBA personnel, Durant too will also again hear his name in countless rumors.

After involving Durant in conversations with teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline, all indications point towards a split between the two-time Finals MVP and Phoenix. The Suns recently fired Budenholzer after one season, and the team will reportedly work together on an offseason trade, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

However, it is certainly not a given that Durant will be moved in the coming months.

Ishbia and the Suns will not accept less value in a trade involving Durant than they initially sent out to get him, sources said. At 36 years old, Durant is still one of the most dynamic scorers in the league, and Phoenix understands they would be aiding any team's championship pursuit by handing them the future Hall of Famer on a silver platter.

None of the Suns' three stars — Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal — were pleased with Budenholzer's coaching this season. An immediate change was needed, which is why Ishbia and management stepped in at the end of the season. Who the team hires as their next head coach will have a clear impact on Durant's future in the desert.

A variety of coaching candidates exist, and it is not out of the realm of possibility for Ishbia to bring in a fresh, younger voice for the stars to relate to better. Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, Houston Rockets assistant coaches Royal Ivey and Ben Sullivan, and Miami Heat associate head coach Chris Quinn are among a list of candidates for Phoenix presented by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

James Borrego, who has spent the last two years with the New Orleans Pelicans, is another well-respected coach who could be in the mix for the Suns.

No matter what happens in Phoenix, the goal of contending and winning right now is Durant's only focus. He declined any involvement in trade talks at the deadline when he caught wind of the front office dangling his name across the NBA because of the fact that he truly wanted to finish the year with the Suns.

After all, Durant chose the Suns as his preferred destination when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and word on the street around the NBA is that he still believes playing alongside Booker can fulfill his championship wish at this stage in his career.

If Durant hits the trade market and is to be shopped once again, there will be plenty of teams interested in adding him. Even more teams would be lining up to pursue Giannis.

These two superstar talents have been linked to many of the same organizations over the last two years, and these two All-NBA talents potentially being on the move would create one of the craziest offseason trade frenzies we have seen in quite some time.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Atlanta Hawks all held discussions with the Suns at the trade deadline, sources said. Both Booker and Durant came up in these trade talks, some being more angled towards the future than at the deadline itself.

What could potentially happen with Durant and which teams would be willing to sacrifice a ton of assets for him in the offseason will become clearer based upon what occurs in the playoffs. Earlier exits than originally anticipated will force many teams' hands. If a player like Durant is available, that could be the missing link for many franchises.

Antetokounmpo is a different story. Unlike Durant, he is not nearing the end of his career, and as already covered extensively, a breath of fresh air may be what he seeks should Milwaukee come up short of their title goals once more.

The Warriors have long been viewed across the NBA as a top landing spot for the Bucks star. Giannis has long been on Golden State's wishlist, and the organization made a call to the Bucks at the trade deadline regarding Antetokounmpo, sources said. This was before acquiring Jimmy Butler and after their failed pursuit of Durant.

Now that Butler is in the mix and under contract long-term, trading for Giannis and pairing him with Curry would be impossible without moving Butler. Other teams have much better assets to offer up if Antetokounmpo was going to be on the move anyway.

The Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks have always been mentioned as suitors for Giannis. Out of these three teams, the Nets obviously have the most to offer. Sean Marks and his front office created a plethora of financial flexibility when they traded away Kyrie Irving and Durant, and they have a lot of draft assets to utilize how they wish.

Along with owning the 19th, 26th, and 27th picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, Brooklyn still has a 9% chance of landing the first overall selection via the NBA Draft Lottery. Should this happen, Cooper Flagg would be on his way to the Nets, instantly creating an eyebrow-raising scenario for stars like Antetokounmpo.

The trade market this upcoming offseason starts with Giannis and Durant, two of the best players in the NBA. What happens with the Bucks in the playoffs and who Ishbia replaces Budenholzer with will play roles in how the biggest trade rumors in the league unfold.

Kings undecided on immediate future

One of the teams that made a significant change in leadership is the Sacramento Kings. After giving 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown the boot before the All-Star break, the Kings decided to “mutually part ways” (a nicer way of saying fired) with general manager Monte McNair.

Several other front-office personnel, including assistant general manager Wes Wilcox, departed Sacramento for other ventures.

The Kings enter the offseason with many questions after missing the playoffs for the second straight season via the play-in tournament. De'Aaron Fox is no longer the face of the franchise, and frustrations are beginning to mount for star big man Domantas Sabonis, given the uncertain direction of the franchise.

With McNair out, owner Vivek Ranadive hired Scott Perry, a well-respected executive who brings “a wealth of experience” and “a strong track record of building talented rosters” to Sacramento, as the Kings owner stated, via the Sacramento Bee. Perry was most recently with the New York Knicks and was involved in the decision to sign Jalen Brunson in 2022.

Before his time with the Knicks, Perry was briefly the Kings' vice president of basketball operations in 2017 until he joined New York three months later. Perry is also known for serving as the assistant general manager for the Seattle SuperSonics when they drafted Kevin Durant in 2007.

Now, Perry inherits a Kings roster with questions to be answered about the futures of proven stars like Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine, whom the team received in the Fox three-team trade at the deadline this season.

The greatest question surrounding the Kings revolves around interim head coach Doug Christie, who has made it clear he wants to remain in Sacramento. However, Perry and the Kings have yet to commit to Christie. After Brown was fired, Christie went 27-24 and led the organization to the play-in tournament as the 9-seed in the West.

Whispers surrounding the Kings point in the direction of Christie being backed by his players, sources said. Although the locker room and players want Christie to remain the head coach, Perry seems to have other ideas.

During his introductory press conference in Sacramento, Perry made it clear that while he had met with Christie, he planned on meeting with and discussing the head coach opening with others around the league before coming to a conclusion. Many are already wondering if Perry has a lead candidate in mind and will keep Christie waiting as a backup plan.

Out of all of Perry's comments during his intro, he raised eyebrows with his assessment of the Kings' roster, specifically regarding the point guard position. Along with wanting to add length and athleticism to the roster, the new general manager pointed out that the Kings need a true point guard.

While this could be viewed as a slap in the face to Malik Monk, who stepped up at the point guard position once Fox was traded and has established himself as one of the league's more underrated passers, Perry was more so alluding to the fact that Monk thrives off the ball at the shooting guard position.

The Kings enter the offseason with a payroll that is already exceeding $170 million with 10 players under contract. Despite having flexibility to possibly add a key guard in free agency, there are not many impactful players on the market who could drastically change Sacramento's playoff fortune.

With Kyrie Irving, who won't be back until 2026 due to a torn ACL, and Fred VanVleet expected to remain where they are, the best available point guards will be D'Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook. Do any of those players move the needle for Perry to want to invest in?

The trade market for point guards is thin because of unknowns surrounding teams with questions of their own entering the summer. Trae Young and Ja Morant are the two younger stars a team like the Kings would have the option of discussing in trade talks should the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies open those conversations.

The Indiana Pacers are another team worth mentioning as a franchise with point guards who could hit the trade market. Since Myles Turner is set to hit free agency and the Pacers want to retain him, it is possible Indiana enters the offseason looking to offload a player or two for salary reasons. Could Andrew Nembhard and TJ McConnell become available as a result?

Perry and the Kings are now looking ahead to the NBA Draft Lottery in May, where they own just a 0.8% chance of stealing the first overall pick and a 3.8% chance of rising into the top four. If they don't, Sacramento will send their pick to Atlanta.

Along with the Kings, the New Orleans Pelicans also have their minds locked on the NBA Draft Lottery.

Pelicans' future contingent on NBA Draft Lottery

Joe Dumars was recently named the Pelicans' Executive VP of Basketball Operations after they parted ways with executive David Griffin. Although the injuries this organization dealt with over the last two seasons were not Griffin's fault, a change in leadership was necessary after countless roster combinations with high-level talent turned in zero postseason results.

At this time, Dumars has remained noncommittal on head coach Willie Green's future. However, Green is expected to remain with the organization, regardless of whether he will be coaching on the sidelines for the 2025-26 season, sources said. Green is someone Dumars values and he still holds a lot of respect within the organization.

What the future holds for Zion Williamson is also a question to be answered in the Big Easy.

Zion has missed 258 total games through his first five years in the league, over 50% of the games that his team has played since being drafted first overall in 2019. He only played 30 games this season before being shut down due to injuries, most notably a hamstring injury that caused him to miss two months.

Dumars made it clear that he has spoken with Williamson since assuming control of the Pelicans' front office and the two had “exceptional conversations.” The relationship between the organization and Zion is unknown at this time, but the expectation among league circles is that the Pelicans will explore what the All-Star's value is among teams who would have a level of trade interest.

The Bucks were known to have previous trade interest in Williamson, sources said. Whether or not that interest still exists after trading Middleton and adding Kuzma is unknown heading into the offseason. Giannis is obviously the headline rumor coming out of Milwaukee at this juncture.

Elsewhere in New Orleans, there is an obvious need for more length, and the Pelicans are prepared to expand on their frontcourt depth in the offseason, sources said. Rookie Yves Missi is a player the team is high on heading into a full offseason to work on his craft, and the Pelicans have about $18 million between their project payroll and the first apron for the 2025-26 season.

Veterans CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and Jose Alvarado are the main trade assets Dumars will need to evaluate. The Pelicans have continuously told teams in the past that Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones are off-limits in trade conversations, although, it is unknown if Dumars feels the same about Jones, who has been pursued heavily by several teams in the last year.

No matter who the Pelicans keep or decide to move on from, this team will look to address their frontcourt in the offseason.

