The point guard market is one of the biggest things to watch for in NBA free agency this offseason as key veterans are expected to be moving around throughout the month of July. San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul is perhaps the most notable of those names and plenty of teams are expected to be pursuing him when free agency opens on Monday.

Paul reportedly wants to play closer to home in Los Angeles, so a Western Conference team seems like then likely outcome for his free agency. The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as two potential suitors for the future Hall of Famer, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

“The Los Angeles Clippers, in addition to Phoenix, are another of Paul's former teams that is said to be weighing a second engagement with the 12-time NBA All-Star, who turned 40 in May,” Stein and Fischer wrote. “Paul's family stayed in Los Angeles this season while Dad played in South Texas.”

The Suns could very well be losing Tyus Jones in free agency this offseason, which would open up a spot for Paul at a position of need. Of course, the legendary floor general made his only NBA Finals appearance alongside Devin Booker with the Suns back in 2021, so he would surely be welcomed back with open arms.

It would also be a reunion if Paul went back to the Clippers. He had some of his best individual seasons in Los Angeles with the “Lob City” Clippers from 2011-17, and it would be a full-circle moment to see him back with Los Angeles.

While Chris Paul isn't the same player he was 10 years ago, he is a dependable veteran who can still give quality minutes to a playoff team. He played in all 82 games last season, averaging 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game, so it's no surprise to see him garnering interest from around the league.