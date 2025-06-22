When the Phoenix Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, it felt like it was only a matter of time. However, trading a superstar and receiving Jalen Green back is a presents quite the opportunity.

It'll be interesting for the Suns to decide what direction they want to go. After all, they still have Devin Booker, who is their franchise guard.

He's expressed a strong desire to stay and will do what it takes to win and be competitive. Even though he expressed that sentiment, Booker is still only 28 years old.

He has time on his side and is starting to truly enter his prime. As a result, it makes matters interesting, as Phoenix will need to remain competitive, yet youthful.

Two of the top names that come to mind would be Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale. Both are proven veterans, with a flurry of teams anxious to have them on their teams.

For instance, Allen is a marksman from three, and will provide a team with veteran leadership and toughness. The same goes for O'Neale. He's been a proven shooter and is extremely versatile on defense.

Suns send Grayson Allen to the Pelicans

Suns receive: Kelly Olynyk ($13.4 million expiring)

Pelicans receive: Grayson Allen, 2025 second-round pick

For the Suns, this is merely a salary dump. However, if they choose to keep Olynyk, he could be of good use to the Suns. His shooting, toughness, and veteran presence is a much-needed element for this team.

Not to mention, he was a part of both Miami Heat teams that made it to the NBA Finals. If anyone understands what culture is needed, it would be Olynyk.

For New Orleans, they have the talent to be a quality team. However, injuries beat them all season long. As a result, they ended with a 21-61 record.

With players like Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III on the roster, they could use some wing depth.

For instance, Allen is one of the top shooters in the league, and head coach Willie Green could put him in a major position to thrive.

Not to mention, his mentorship would be huge, as he is an NBA champion. He understands what it takes. Playing alongside such talent could be another chance for Allen to show the NBA his three-point acumen.