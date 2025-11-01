The Portland Trail Blazers had some injury news to share about defensive guard Matisse Thybulle.

Thybulle suffered an apparent hand injury during the Trail Blazers' matchup against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. It forced him out of the game as he underwent an MRI on Thursday, which revealed that he tore the UCL in his left thumb.

Portland revealed the news on Friday, stating that he underwent surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks while he recovers.

“Matisse Thybulle injured his left thumb during Wednesday’s game at Utah. A subsequent MRI conducted Thursday revealed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of the left thumb. Thybulle underwent successful surgery this morning and will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks,” the post read.

Thybulle averaged five points, 2.5 steals and one rebound per game in the four contests he appeared in prior to the injury.

What's next for Blazers after Matisse Thybulle injury

Article Continues Below

The Trail Blazers will certainly miss Matisse Thybulle's defensive presence while he recovers from the injury.

Portland has been off to a promising start to the 2025-26 campaign, having a 3-2 record after five games. They look to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season, hoping to end a four-year drought from postseason action.

Deni Avdija has shined as Portland's top scoring option, producing 22.6 points per contest. Toumani Camara and Shaedon Sharpe have been active despite having poor starts in terms of shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday has provided valuable defense with his experience and Jerami Grant has been a remarkable spark plug off the bench with 21.6 points per game.

Portland is currently seventh in the league with one of the best offenses with 123.6 points per game. They are also 12th in offensive rating (116.6), 17th in scoring defense (118.6) and ninth in defensive rating (111.9).

The Trail Blazers will continue preparation for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. ET.