The Portland Trail Blazers escaped the Sacramento Kings in overtime, 134-133, at Moda Center on Thursday, with Deni Avdija sinking the game-winning free throws.

The Kings looked like they were on their way to victory after DeMar DeRozan drained the go-ahead basket with 4.4 seconds left.

Russell Westbrook, however, was whistled for a shooting foul against Avdija in the ensuing possession. The much-improved forward calmly sank both freebies with 1.5 ticks remaining.

The Kings lost on this questionable foul call tonight in Portland. Up one after a DeRozan jumper late in overtime and Russell Westbrook is whistled for this at the buzzer to give Demi Avdija two game-winning free throws. pic.twitter.com/5b1cf2ZVqg — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Kings tried to challenge the controversial call, but to no avail. They also had a chance to steal the win, but Keon Ellis missed on his jumper.

Avdija led the charge anew for the Trail Blazers with a game-high 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting. He added five rebounds, and five assists. Shaedon Sharpe also had a big game with 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting, four rebounds, and four assists.

For the second straight game, Portland showed its grit in a close affair. The team upset the Golden State Warriors, 136-131, on Sunday to snap a three-game skid.

DeRozan sent the game into overtime, 115-115, with a three-pointer. They went on a 17-2 in the final minutes of regulation. He finished with 33 points on 10-of-16 shooting, four rebounds, and two steals. His valiant effort, however, wasn't enough to stave off the Trail Blazers.

Portland improved to 11-16, while Sacramento fell to 6-21.

The 24-year-old Avdija has been a revelation in his second season in Rip City. He could get a spot in the All-Star Game for the first time.

The Trail Blazers will look to win three in a row when they take on the Kings anew on Saturday.