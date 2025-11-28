The Portland Trail Blazers entered this season searching for bright spots, and Toumani Camara has delivered one with a twist that feels almost old-school. He has quietly become one of the team’s most fascinating storylines as he chases an NBA record built on toughness, not theatrics. Toumani Camara’s anti-flop discipline has turned into a real advantage, allowing him to force screens without ever selling contact. And in a league where minor bumps send players flying, his stay-on-your-feet style stands out with refreshing clarity.

Camara stays on his feet even when screens crash into him like moving walls. Over the last three weeks, he has drawn nine illegal screens and fallen only once. That ratio alone turns heads. But the method behind it is even more impressive. He anticipates movement, sprints into angles before the screener can plant, and leans just enough to absorb the hit without surrendering balance. It’s a strange blend of timing, flexibility, and fearless contact — something between Twister and full-court warfare. And it works.

A record in sight for the Trail Blazers winger

Article Continues Below

Camara’s defensive craft isn’t new, but the numbers show how far he has pushed it. He led the league last season with 91 offensive fouls drawn. This year, he’s pacing toward 129. That would smash the single-season mark since the NBA began tracking the stat in 1999. No player has ever reached triple digits, much less blown past them. Camara might be the first, and he’s doing it without a single dramatic flop.

For a young Portland team, these edges matter. The Trail Blazers need pressure points. They need habits that swing possessions. Camara gives them both by turning screen defense into a weapon and refusing to sacrifice integrity for whistles. It’s a small skill creating real momentum.

So now the question feels inevitable: if Toumani Camara keeps rising without hitting the floor, how big will this anti-flop NBA record look when he finally stands alone at the top?