The trade rumors continue to surface as the NBA nears the annual deadline in February. One of the teams that is expected to get busy working the phone lines in the coming weeks is the Milwaukee Bucks.

It is no secret that the Bucks are trying to quell the trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo. The star forward has maintained that he wants to focus on their campaign, even reportedly urging his teammates to shut out the outside noise.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that Milwaukee is trying to add more talent, perhaps to appease Antetokounmpo. Siegel noted that the Bucks could call the Portland Trail Blazers again for a possible deal for Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III.

“Some believe the Bucks, who already have a working relationship with Portland dating back to their Damian Lillard trade, have a path to landing both Grant and Robert Williams III as impactful trade deadline additions to improve the team on both ends of the floor,” wrote Siegel.

He added that the Bucks have enough assets to make it happen.

“Between Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma, and another smaller contract, Milwaukee has the cap flexibility to pull off such a trade for the two Blazers veterans,” said Siegel.

Grant, who's averaging 20 points this season, could be an upgrade from Kuzma, while Williams is a better rim protector than Portis.

The Bucks are struggling with a 12-18 record, which places them in the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo has been sidelined since December 3 due to a soleus injury.

Meanwhile, Siegel noted that Washington Wizards' Corey Kispert and Miami Heat's Andrew Wiggins are also being linked to the Bucks.