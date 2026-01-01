The Portland Trail Blazers have had some good wins this season, but they're still floating around in the Play-In area with a competitive Western Conference in front of them. For the past few weeks, they've been without a few of their players because of injury, and they received some positive updates on their returns, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“The Blazers say Jrue Holiday has been cleared for on-court work and is nearing his return. Scott Henderson has initiated non-contact, on-court activities and will be re-evaluated in two weeks from his left hamstring tear. Jerami Grant is day-to-day with his Achilles tendonitis,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Holiday has only played for 12 games and suffered a calf strain earlier in the season. The league has been very cautious with how they bring players back from calf strains, as they can lead to bigger injury issues. Holiday is also one of the veterans on the team, and it may take him a little longer to recover from injuries.

Article Continues Below

As for Henderson, he's still trying to work his way back on the court after tearing his hamstring a week before training camp. Even without two of their guards, the Trail Blazers have done what they could, as many others have stepped up in their absence. Deni Avdija is one of the players who has taken the Trail Blazers by storm, and it's safe to say he's having an All-Star caliber season with the stats that he puts up every night.

Hopefully, when Henderson and Holiday can return, the Trail Blazers can go on a run and climb up the standings, as they're currently in 10th place.

It will be a tall task for them, especially when looking at the teams that are ahead of them, like the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.