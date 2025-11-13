The Portland Trail Blazers visited the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center, and Shaedon Sharpe made sure to give the fans a special treat.

The Trail Blazers got off to a strong start, outscoring the Pelicans in the first quarter, 30-25. New Orleans, however, returned the favor in the second frame to keep in step with Portland.

But Sharpe left his stamp in the last minute of the first half after unleashing a tomahawk slam on the break off an assist from Kris Murray. Even the commentator couldn't believe what he saw, judging by his voice.

SHAEDON SHARPE TOMAHAWK WITH AUTHORITY 🔨 He's got 20 points for the Trail Blazers at the half!pic.twitter.com/59tNbWJaME — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jose Alvarado made the right decision to get out of the way.

The 22-year-old Sharpe has collected quite a handful of jaw-dropping dunks in his young career. Fans have been wanting to see the high-leaping guard in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend. He committed in 2023 but later withdrew.

Article Continues Below

Sharpe, drafted as the seventh overall pick in 2022, is one of the key cogs of the Trail Blazers. He is coming off a strong stint in his third season, averaging 18.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

This season, he has upped his numbers to 19.7 points and 5.1 rebounds, as he has gotten more comfortable with a bigger role. Playing alongside Jrue Holiday in the backcourt definitely helps, as he surely learns a lot from the veteran guard.

Jerami Grant and Yves Missi were ejected from the game in the second quarter after a physical altercation.

As of writing, the Trail Blazers have erected a double-digit lead over the Pelicans heading into the fourth quarter.