On Saturday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers picked up a surprising road win over the San Antonio Spurs to push their record to 16-20 on the 2025-26 NBA season. It was an epic game from Deni Avdija, who recorded a triple double of 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists on his 25th birthday.

After the game, Avdija shouted out his teammates, who also stepped up to make some plays in the win over the Spurs.

“This camaraderie, this team, it's just fun to play,” said Avdija, per the official NBA account on X, formerly Twitter.

The Blazers have had somewhat of a tumultuous year so far in 2025-26, as the team got off to a relatively surprising start to the season before seeing their head coach, Chauncey Billups, placed on leave after his arrest for alleged involvement in a gambling scandal.

Since then, Portland has been up and down this year, with younger players like Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan, and others continuing to develop their games on both ends of the floor.

Avdija is playing like a borderline All-Star this year, and if the team's record was a little bit better, he would likely have an even stronger case for his first bid into the big game, but he still might get in regardless.

In any case, the Blazers will next hit the floor on Monday night for a home game against the Utah Jazz, who have been playing some improved basketball as of late. Tipoff for that game is set for 10:00 pm ET from Portland.