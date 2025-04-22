The Sacramento Kings haven’t been able to catch a break. Every time it seems like they’ve turned the corner, another storm rolls in. From an exciting playoff appearance in 2023 to back-to-back play-in disappointments, the Kings have once again found themselves stuck in the NBA’s murky middle. They are not bad enough to fully tank, but they are also not good enough to contend. That’s the most dangerous place to be in this league. After a chaotic 2024–25 campaign, the franchise has no choice but to start fresh. That begins with one tough decision: it’s time to trade Domantas Sabonis.

Collapse and Confusion

The Kings' season ended just about as you’d expect. Honestly, the fact they even qualified for the NBA Play-In Tournament was surprising in itself. The Kings finished the season with a 40–42 record. That's a step backward from the progress made just two years prior. The franchise hit the panic button midseason by dealing away franchise cornerstone De’Aaron Fox. That signaled a pivot toward a retool or even a full rebuild.

Sure, the front office tried to plug the hole by bringing in Zach LaVine. However, that reeked of desperation more than strategic foresight. LaVine, coming off injuries, never looked like a real fit. Once things started going south between erstwhile head coach Mike Brown and the locker room — ultimately resulting in his dismissal — the rest of the season spiraled. Sacramento’s play-in loss felt less like a disappointment and more like a mercy killing. This roster needs a real shakeup.

Here we will discuss the one player whom the Sacramento Kings must trade as they enter the 2025 NBA offseason.

The Case for Trading Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis is most likely the first Kings player out. The 28-year-old All-Star forward was originally acquired to pair with Fox and form a dynamic inside-outside duo. For a while, it worked. Sabonis’ high-post playmaking and rebounding helped revive Sacramento’s offense in 2023. Now, though, Sabonis feels like the last piece of a vision that no longer exists.

To be fair, Sabonis is still a quality player. He averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists this season. Those numbers suggest he can still be a valuable asset on a playoff team. That said, in Sacramento, those stats ring hollow. Without Fox, Sabonis lacks the complementary talent that once unlocked his game. His scoring isn’t dominant enough to be a true No. 1 option. In addition, his defensive liabilities are more glaring now that he’s the focal point. Keeping him around without a plan for contention just doesn’t make sense.

The Market for Sabonis

Luckily for Sacramento, the market for a versatile, high-IQ big man is strong. Yes, Sabonis may not stretch the floor with a reliable three-point shot. On the flip side, he can orchestrate an offense, dominate the glass, and punish mismatches in the paint. That makes him attractive to several playoff-hungry teams looking to add toughness and passing to their frontcourt.

One intriguing option could be on the table, though: a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are desperately rebuilding, and acquiring Sabonis could be the jumpstart they need. The Nets could send back a package that includes Nic Claxton, young assets like Dariq Whitehead, and draft capital. Brooklyn needs a more polished offensive big, and Sabonis gives them that while Sacramento adds a rim protector and future flexibility.

Another potential landing spot is the Miami Heat. Pat Riley has long admired skilled bigs. Sabonis would give Erik Spoelstra a unique tool in the frontcourt. A trade involving Tyler Herro and a couple of picks could give Sacramento scoring and youth. Meanwhile, Miami gets the interior force they’ve lacked since Bam Adebayo became the lone anchor.

Reset or Repeat?

Sacramento’s fanbase has been through enough. They’ve tasted the playoffs just once since 2006, and the idea of “running it back” with this version of the Kings is a hard sell. Trading De’Aaron Fox was a signal that this era is over. The organization just needs to follow through.

As for Sabonis, he deserves to be in a situation where his talents can contribute to meaningful basketball. The Kings, meanwhile, need to stop pretending they’re a few pieces away. They must fully embrace a strategic rebuild. That means building a roster with timeline-aligned talent, draft flexibility, and a real vision.

Time to Move On

Domantas Sabonis helped raise the floor for Sacramento, but he was never going to be the ceiling. With Fox gone and the Kings seemingly back in transition mode, it’s time to close the chapter on this short-lived era. Sabonis should be the next domino to fall — not because he failed, but because the team around him did. The Kings owe it to themselves and to Sabonis to find him a better fit and finally start building something new — the right way this time.