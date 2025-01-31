After LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant headlined the list of superstars to be named as All-Star starters, the NBA revealed the remaining players who would be All-Star reserves this season on Thursday night. There is so much talent around that league, which always results in deserving players not receiving the honor they should. That is once again the case this season with Domantas Sabonis leading the list of the biggest snubs from the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Sabonis not getting the attention and recognition he deserves is nothing new. The Sacramento Kings are always overlooked, and the three-time All-Star center was one of the biggest All-Star snubs a year ago.

At this point, what else does Sabonis need to do?

Even though the Western Conference is filled with some of the best frontcourt talents in the league like Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Anthony Davis, Sabonis directly contributes to how good this conference is.

The same can be said of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball regarding him being snubbed. Ball may not be on that great of a team, but that's not his fault. When you watch the product on the court and look at his numbers, LaMelo is by far one of the best guards in the NBA this season.

Sabonis and Ball being left off the All-Star rosters is yet another reason why the NBA needs to seriously think about expanding the All-Star rosters by at least one more player in both conferences. After all, these two aren't the only major names to be snubbed from All-Star honors this season, as several other stars will be watching this season's festivities from their couches.

Before diving into the full list of 2025 NBA All-Star snubs, it's worth giving honorable mentions to Jalen Johnson, Luka Doncic, and Ja Morant. Doncic would obviously be an All-Star in any season, but injuries have held him to only 22 appearances this year. The same can be said of Morant who has played in just 28 games. Johnson was the favorite for the Most Improved Player award this season before suffering a torn labrum recently.

With this said, here are the biggest snubs from the 2025 NBA All-Star Game:

Domantas Sabonis – Sacramento Kings

Sabonis has been one of the best big men in the NBA all season right next to Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Aside from leading the league in rebounding at 14.5 rebounds per game, Sabonis is also averaging 20.9 points per game this season. Both of these marks are career highs for the Kings' center. It is also worth mentioning that Sabonis leads the league with 42 double-doubles in 44 games.

When Sabonis averaged 19.1 points and led the league in rebounding at 12.3 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season, he was an All-Star and finished seventh in the MVP vote. Last year, Sabonis increased his scoring average and once again led the league with 13.7 rebounds per game. Somehow, that didn't make him All-Star worthy.

This season, Sabonis has continued to exceed expectations and is reaching historic marks for a big man. Still, this isn't good enough for him to be an All-Star for some reason because of the Kings' struggles, yet other players from teams with a worse record than the Kings can have their player make the All-Star game.

Sabonis continues to be the most disrespected frontcourt player in the NBA.

Trae Young – Atlanta Hawks

It is such a shame that Trae Young ended up being an All-Star snub this season because of the Atlanta Hawks' recent struggles. Young was the main reason why the Hawks advanced to the semifinals of the NBA Cup, and he's been one of the best playmakers at the point guard position.

In 43 games, Young has averaged 22.7 points and a league-high 11.4 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor. Young ranks 22nd in made triples this season and ninth in double-doubles. The Hawks guard is the only non-center to have at least 25 double-doubles this year.

Out of all the East snubs, Young being left off the list is the most surprising.

LaMelo Ball – Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are 12-32 overall. It is hard to justify a guy making the All-Star Game when his team is at the bottom of the league standings, but LaMelo has been terrific when healthy this year.

In 31 games, Ball has averaged 28.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the floor and 33.7 percent from three-point range. He ranks fourth in the league in scoring, and his 128 made threes rank 17th in the league. Ball, along with Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards, are the only players averaging at least four made triples per game.

The main problem that likely kept Ball from being an All-Star reserve, besides the Hornets' record, is that he's missed 13 games this season. Compared to other guards in the East, who have helped lead their respective teams to better records, Ball gets the short end of the stick.

Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers

Ball being left off the All-Star roster due to his team's lack of success is the same circumstances that faced Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Amid all the injury struggles the Sixers have dealt with this season and Joel Embiid not playing, Tyrese Maxey has single-handedly kept this organization in the East playoff picture. In fact, it's not hard to call him one of the best players in the league since the calendar flipped to 2025.

Over his last 12 games, Maxey has averaged 31.5 points and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor. Only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging more points than him in this span.

Maxey has been unbelievably good for the 76ers as of late, and it's a shame that he's not being recognized for his efforts to keep his team afloat.

Kyrie Irving – Dallas Mavericks

It is weird not to see Doncic or Kyrie Irving in the All-Star Game this season. Unfortunately for Kyrie, he was left off the roster in favor of others making their first All-Star appearances. Although, one could make a pretty compelling argument for Irving to be an All-Star over James Harden.

Without Luka, Irving has stepped up for Dallas and still has them within striking distance of an actual playoff spot.

In a total of 38 games, Kyrie has averaged 24.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from three-point range. Those are All-Star numbers from one of the most crafty and best playmaking guards in the NBA.

Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant being an All-Star is a no-brainer. One would think this is the case with Devin Booker as well, but the four-time All-Star was left out for the second time in the last three seasons.

Booker has played in 41 games this season, averaging 25.5 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from three-point range.

With the Phoenix Suns being 24-22 and enduring an underwhelming season to this point, a decision was made to reward others in the Western Conference for their accomplishments. Booker's numbers and overall production are slightly below where it was a season ago when he made his fourth All-Star appearance, leading to others getting consideration this year over him.

Norman Powell – LA Clippers

A decision to leave Norman Powell off the Western Conference All-Star roster came down to him versus his teammate, James Harden. Ultimately, it was Harden who received more consideration for the year he's having with Los Angeles.

This shouldn't discredit Powell and everything he's accomplished in his new role with the Clippers. Powell has been LA's best scoring option, as he's averaging 24.0 points per game. He currently ranks 18th in the league in scoring.

It seems like so many have forgotten what Powell is capable of doing as a scorer since he was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate last season. Since stepping up with Paul George gone, the veteran wing has been sensational and has looked like an All-Star in the West.

Powell has scored at least 25 points in 19 games this season, tied for 18th in the league with the likes of LeBron James, Cade Cunningham, and Victor Wembanyama. Those three guys were All-Stars, so why not Powell? He may be the most overlooked player in the league this season.