The Sacramento Kings host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Domantas Sabonis is on the Kings’ injury report and is listed as questionable, as per the NBA’s official injury report. Sabonis is dealing with a left ribcage contusion. Here is everything we know about Domantas Sabonis’ injury and his playing status for the Kings vs. the Timberwolves.

Domantas Sabonis’ injury status vs. the Timberwolves

Domantas Sabonis first sustained the rib injury during the Kings’ 130-124 loss to the Denver Nuggets last Monday after he was elbowed in the chest by Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. So far, the injury has forced Sabonis to be sidelined for the last two games including their big win against the Golden State Warriors this past week.

With Sabonis listed as questionable for this matchup, a final decision on his injury status likely won’t come until it gets closer to tip-off time. Without their All-Star big man in the lineup, the Kings opted to start veteran Drew Eubanks at center for the last two games.

Sabonis has appeared in six games for the Kings so far this season, at a little over 34 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 14.5 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 52.2 percent shooting from the field, 18.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Sabonis was sidelined to start the season due to a hamstring injury, but bounced back in strong way with a game-winner against the Utah Jazz. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Sabonis is now in his 10th season in the NBA and fourth full season with the Kings after being traded by the Indiana Pacers during the 2021-22 season.

King injury report

-Domantas Sabonis; questionable(left ribcage contusion)

-Keegan Murray; out(left thumb, UCL surgery recovery)

-Dylan Cardwell; out(G League two-way)

-Daeqwon Plowden; out(G League two-way)

-Isaiah Stevens; out(G League two-way)

Timberwolves injury report

-Donte DiVincenzo; available(face)

-Terrence Shannon Jr.; questionable(left foot soreness)

-Rocco Zikarsky; out(G League two-way)

-Enrique Freeman; out(G League two-way)