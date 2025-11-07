The Sacramento Kings may once again be without their All-Star centerpiece, Domantas Sabonis, when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night in their NBA Cup opener.

According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, Sabonis remains questionable with a left ribcage contusion that forced him to miss Wednesday’s 121–116 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The 29-year-old center, who already sat out the season opener against the Phoenix Suns, has now missed two of Sacramento’s first nine games. The Kings have felt Sabonis’ absence on both ends, as he remains the team’s anchor in scoring efficiency and rebounding. So far this season, the three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection is averaging 14.5 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists across 34.7 minutes per game, while shooting 52.2% from the field.

Sacramento’s win over Golden State was particularly impressive given that they played without Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Keegan Murray. LaVine, who missed the game with back soreness, is off the injury report and likely to return Friday.

Article Continues Below

The Kings (coming off a strong performance at home) now turn their attention to an Oklahoma City squad looking to bounce back from its first defeat of the season, a 121–119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, in which Oklahoma City squandered a 22-point lead.

When the clubs met earlier this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a 107-101 win with 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three blocks, scoring seven points in a closing 17–4 run.

Tipoff begins at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center.