The Golden State Warriors are re-signing Seth Curry Monday after waiving him prior to the 2025-26 NBA season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater. The Warriors brought Curry to training camp but had to waive him before the season because of a salary crunch.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel explained at the time the need to waive Curry because Golden State is pushing up against the second apron, which is a hard cap for them at just under $208 million. The Warriors had to wait to re-sign Curry so his prorated contract would fit under the hard cap.