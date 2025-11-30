Jay Huff referenced his surname — and love for Harry Potter — during a recent press conference.

Huff was seen wearing a Hufflepuff sweatshirt following the Indiana Pacers' winning 101-103 against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 29.

“Jay Huff in his Hufflepuff shirt postgame,” Forbes Sports reporter Tony East wrote on X. “His wife bought it for him at the Harry Potter store.”

Jay Huff in his Hufflepuff shirt postgame. His wife bought it for him at the Harry Potter store. pic.twitter.com/XmOYkwunQF — Tony East (@TonyREast) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I’m mostly just impressed that he can wear anything off the rack from a Harry Potter store,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

East replied back to the fan, “I thought the same thing. Had to be a hilarious ask. ‘What’s the biggest size you have in the back?'”

During Saturday's game against the Bulls, Huff scored the first 14 points, made eight rebounds and blocked four shots.

This is Huff's first year with the Pacers after being acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade for a 2029 second-round pick and a 2031 second-round pick swap. Prior to his one-year on the Grizzlies, he played for the Denver Nuggets (2023-2024),

Washington Wizards (2022-2023), and Los Angeles Lakers (2021-2022).

Huff's teammate Obi Toppin praised the Pacers center's work ethic prior to the start of the season and he is making good on Toppin's prediction.

“All the bigs that we have here are amazing bigs. … And Jay Huff is really smart and really good at basketball. He comes in and does his work. He's going to pick up on everything really quickly. … I can't wait for the season,” Toppin said per 8Points9Seconds.

Huff is the current league leader in blocks per game 2.3 BPG.

The next Pacers game is against the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow Dec. 1.