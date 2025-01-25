The Sacramento Kings visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. De'Aaron Fox is on the injury report with the star guard having a questionable status. Fox is dealing with a right thumb sprain, having suffered the injury in his last outing against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Here's everything we know about De'Aaron Fox's injury and his playing status vs. the Knicks.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

De'Aaron Fox injury status vs. Knicks

Given De'Aaron Fox is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be a game-time decision for the game against the New York Knicks. Considering his consistency in being healthy and avoiding injury, his ability to play on Saturday will be significant for the Sacramento Kings.

Fox played in all but three of the Kings' 44 games so far, missing contests against the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics due to injury. He returned on Jan. 12 but has struggled to return to star form, putting up 18 points, 6.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 35.9% shooting from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc in his last six appearances.

With or without Fox, the Kings have seen themselves make a surge as they progress through the second half of the season. They are 10-2 in their last 12 games, returning to the mix of playoff contention after a slow 13-19 start to the campaign.

They find themselves at the ninth spot of the Western Conference standings with a 23-21 record, tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for eighth place. A win over the 29-16 Knicks, the third best team in the Eastern Conference, would be huge for the team as they continue their recent momentum.

So, when it comes to the question of if De'Aaron Fox is playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is questionable.