The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Sacramento Kings and the New York Knicks on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Knicks prediction and pick.

In a highly anticipated Saturday night clash at Madison Square Garden, the Sacramento Kings visit the New York Knicks for a non-conference battle. The Kings, riding a strong 10-12 game stretch, will look to bounce back after after a tough loss to Denver their last time out. Jalen Brunson (26.0 PPG) and De'Aaron Fox (25.4 PPG) headline a star-studded matchup of dynamic point guards. While Sacramento ranks seventh in points per game, they struggle defensively, sitting 20th in opponents' points allowed. The Knicks, winners of their last two games, are projected to leverage their home-court advantage and solid defensive performance to secure a victory.

Here are the Kings-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Knicks Odds

Sacramento Kings: +6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +205

New York Knicks: -6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are poised to secure a victory against the New York Knicks in their upcoming matchup at Madison Square Garden. The Kings have shown remarkable resilience and offensive prowess over their last 10 games with wins in eight of those games. Under the guidance of coach Doug Christie, Sacramento has experienced a resurgence since late December, demonstrating improved team chemistry and tactical adjustments. The dynamic duo of De'Aaron Fox, averaging 25.4 points and 6.3 assists per game, and Domantas Sabonis, dominating the boards with 14.3 rebounds per game, provides a formidable challenge for the Knicks' defense.

Furthermore, the Kings' balanced scoring attack, ranking seventh in points per game, coupled with their recent defensive improvements, positions them well against a Knicks team that has struggled with consistency this season. The emergence of Keegan Murray as a reliable third option, contributing significantly on both ends of the floor, adds another dimension to Sacramento's game plan. With the Kings currently holding a 23-21 record and sitting seventh in the Western Conference, they have everything to play for as they look to solidify their playoff position. The team's ability to perform well on the road, as evidenced by their recent successes, suggests they have the mental fortitude to overcome the challenges of playing in the iconic Madison Square Garden and emerge victorious against the Knicks.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are primed to secure a victory against the Sacramento Kings in their upcoming matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. With a solid 29-16 record the Knicks have established themselves as a formidable force in the Eastern Conference, currently holding the third seed. The team's success can be attributed to their strong home-court advantage, which has been a crucial factor in their performance this season. Despite some recent struggles at MSG, the Knicks have historically thrived in the electric atmosphere of “The World's Most Famous Arena,” particularly during high-stakes games.

The Knicks' roster depth and defensive prowess under coach Tom Thibodeau's system will be key factors in containing the Kings' high-scoring offense. Josh Hart, a vital contributor to the team's success, has emphasized the importance of playing at MSG, noting the “bright lights” that seem to elevate the team's performance during crucial moments. Additionally, the Knicks' experience in playoff-like atmospheres, having secured home-court advantage in the previous season's playoffs, will serve them well in this late-season matchup. With the game scheduled for 10:30 pm ET, the Knicks will have the added benefit of the Kings potentially struggling with the time zone difference and the notorious late-night energy of Madison Square Garden. As the regular season winds down and playoff positioning becomes increasingly important, expect the Knicks to capitalize on their home-court advantage and deliver a strong performance against the visiting Kings.

Final Kings-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Sacramento Kings (23-21) visit the New York Knicks (29-16) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday in what promises to be an exciting matchup. The Kings, riding a strong 10-12 game stretch, will look to bounce back after their recent loss to the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Knicks aim to extend their two-game winning streak. Key to this matchup will be the battle between De'Aaron Fox (25.4 PPG) and the Knicks' stout defense, which allows just 110.7 points per game. The Kings' high-powered offense (117.0 PPG) will test New York's defensive resolve. However, the Knicks' home-court advantage and balanced attack could prove decisive. While Sacramento has been hot lately, New York's defensive prowess and recent form suggest they have the edge. Expect a close game, but the Knicks should prevail, leveraging their home-court advantage and defensive strength to secure the ATS victory at home on Saturday.

Final Kings-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -6.5 (-106), Over 233.5 (-110)