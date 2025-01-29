The NBA world got some more trade news when it was announced that the Sacramento Kings would be willing to listen to offers for star guard De'Aaron Fox.

The next day, Fox was asked about the rumors and confirmed what everybody has been hearing.

“In this league, I expect the unexpected,” Fox said at Kings' shootaround via reporter Chris Biderman. “I think crazier things have happened.”

Fox was also asked if he had a preferred destination of where he'd like to go.

“For sure, I think everybody has a preferred destination,” Fox said. “I think everybody has a preferred destination if they’re not in the place that — or if they’re not going to be in the place where they are in the moment.”

Kings open to trading De'Aaron Fox

There had been rumors that De'Aaron Fox may not sign a contract extension with the Kings depending on what direction the team is going. With that idea, the Kings may as well try to get value for him if he decides to leave as a free agent in 2026.

One team that has been talked about as Fox's preference is the San Antonio Spurs, and they have the assets to land the star guard if they want him. The Spurs are 20-23 and 12th in the Western Conference, but they have shown a lot of potential this season, especially in Victor Wembanyama's second year in the league. With a player like Fox being added to the fold, he could raise their ceiling and help them rise in the standings before the season ends.

The Kings are 10th in the standings, but many expected better from them after how their past few seasons have gone. In the offseason, they added DeMar DeRozan, but that move hasn't moved the needle the way they wanted to. After firing Mike Brown they've played better but are still fighting to stay in playoff contention.