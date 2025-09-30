DeMar DeRozan did not mince words when he looked back on his first year with the Sacramento Kings. The veteran star admitted the Kings' season was filled with turmoil from start to finish. DeRozan said it was impossible to ignore, calling it “eternally a s**tshow.” His honesty sets the tone for what he expects will be a rebound year. With NBA Training Camp underway, Kings fans now expect a new chapter with DeMar DeRozan leading the charge.

DeMar DeRozan didn't hold back in talking about last season being a 's—-show.' Why he thinks Kings fans will see a 'much different team' this year. More Media Day interviews | 🔗: https://t.co/d4NP9zj4X2 pic.twitter.com/UCpLX1MBJP — kcranews (@kcranews) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The forward explained the chaos bluntly. “Just being honest with you there was just a lot of s*** that was going on,” DeRozan said. “You know, internally, we tried to fight through as players. And I could only imagine the coaching staff, and there was so much change from the front office. You all know there was a lot going on.”

Even so, DeRozan stressed that he and his teammates tried to hold things together. “But we, you know, with the guys that was here, we still tried to manage, to make something out of it,” he said. “You know, we could, we do something, you know. And we didn’t have that last year because so much stuff was off.”

That perspective makes him confident about the future. “And so I think this time around you’ll see a much different team,” DeRozan said. Asked if he sensed a reset, his response was firm. “Without a doubt. Without a doubt.” He added, “We all have issues internally, with our jobs and everything. Sometimes you gotta learn how to pivot and maneuver through that. You know, and I think that’s just what it was. You know, just call it what it was. Last year just was eternally a s**tshow.”

The difference now, he said, is that stability has returned. “And this time around, we got it. We got a chance to make right of the wrongs that we kind of have.”

DeMar DeRozan believes this season offers redemption for the Kings. With a calmer front office, a focused roster, and momentum from NBA Training Camp, the Kings' upcoming season feels like a chance to reset. Fans hope that momentum carries into the games that matter most, turning last year’s turmoil into fuel for a run that finally delivers on expectations.