The Sacramento Kings simply could not catch a break as a franchise. Not only does the roster they are trotting out on a nightly basis make no sense whatsoever, they haven't been lucky as well on the injury front. On Sunday night in their clash against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Kings' misfortune continued as Keegan Murray suffered an ankle injury that required him to get helped off the court.

With the Kings down by 25, 81-56, with 4:01 remaining in the third quarter, Murray drove the ball to the basket off a hard closeout from Gary Trent Jr. He was then met by Myles Turner at the rim, and on his layup attempt, the Kings forward twisted his left ankle after landing awkwardly on Turner's foot.

The Kings forward immediately had to go to the locker room, and suffice to say, it's unlikely he returns to action on the night considering how big the deficit his team is facing against the Bucks.

Keegan Murray was helped off and taken to the locker room with an ankle injury. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/lr5IBRbK9p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

Murray had 12 points and three rebounds on 6-14 shooting from the field in 27 minutes of play before exiting the game. The likes of Nique Clifford and Keon Ellis could play bigger roles for the Kings in the aftermath of Murray's ankle injury.

Kings pin hopes and dreams on Keegan Murray

Article Continues Below

The Kings are in the middle of a rough spot, roster-building wise. They don't have much in the way of blue-chip prospects, with only Keegan Murray looking the closest to being considered as such.

Murray has shown glimpses of expanding his game, both as a shot-creator and as a defender. Even Kings players such as DeMar DeRozan have been speaking highly of the 25-year-old forward.

But injury woes aren't going to help Murray's development as a main star for the Kings, so Sacramento will be hoping that the ankle injury he sustained isn't as serious as it looks.