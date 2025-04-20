DeMar DeRozan joined the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade deal just last offseason. Now, he could be on the move again.

The Kings lost in the Play-in Tournament, and the big three of DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine doesn't seem like it will work, meaning a blockbuster trade involving one or more of those stars seems inevitable.

DeRozan, 35, is getting older, and he doesn't have a style of play that will work in every system. He is a ball-dominant guard who relies on the mid-range to get buckets. It is an old-school style of play, but DeRozan certainly scores at a high rate. He averaged 22.2 points per game this season, his 12th straight year with more than a 20-point scoring average.

The Charlotte Hornets could use another scorer while they try to take the next step forward, especially one who is a veteran presence like DeRozan. So, what trade package could the Hornets offer the Kings?

Potential Hornets trade proposal for DeMar DeRozan

Hornets receive: DeMar DeRozan

Kings receive: Jusuf Nurkic, lottery-protected 2030 first-round pick, two second-round picks

The Hornets haven't made the playoffs since 2016. They have some solid players on the roster such as LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller, but they've been stuck as bottom-dwellers in the Eastern Conference standings. The team is desperate to become relevant, and DeRozan could fix a few of the team's problems.

First off, the Hornets have struggled to field a healthy roster. Ball has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, and Miller missed the majority of his sophomore season because of a wrist injury.

Despite playing in 1,250 total games throughout his career, DeRozan has rarely struggled with injuries. In fact, he has played in at least 74 games in each of the last four seasons. That kind of reliability is needed in Charlotte. Not to mention, a veteran presence who can lead the team would be huge for a franchise that has often struggled with locker room and off-the-court issues.

Additionally, the Hornets shoot 38.3 3-point attempts per game, which ranks as the 11th most in the NBA. Adding a mid-range specialist like DeRozan into the fold would add a new layer to the team's offense, and his play style would fit in better in Charlotte than it would on a number of teams around the league.

The Hornets are tied for the best odds to land the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Whether the Hornets are able to select Cooper Flagg or if they have to settle on another elite prospect, such as Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, or V.J. Edgecombe, having an experienced player like DeRozan would help the Hornets' draftee find their way in the professional game.

DeRozan comes cheaper than most All-Star caliber players, both in terms of his contract – he makes $24.6 million per season – and his trade value. The Hornets only have to give up a regressing Jusuf Nurkic, a lottery protected first-round pick, and two second-rounders to get the Kings to bite here. That is not a bad price to pay for a one of the best scorers in the league, especially because DeRozan seemingly still has plenty left in the tank.

Plus, the Hornets do end up in the lottery a lot. The team would hope that this trade would get them into playoff contention, but the reality is that they might not even have to fork over the 2030 first-rounder because of the lottery protections on it.

Will the Kings blow things up and trade DeMar DeRozan?

The Kings seem to be stuck in mediocrity, so trading their superstar players and embracing a rebuild makes too much sense. Unfortunately, LaVine's contract and DeRozan's age prevent either of them from having extreme trade value. In fact, just last offseason, all it took was Harrison Barnes and a 2031 pick swap to land DeRozan.

Sabonis has the most trade value, but he is also the team's franchise player. Nobody should be off of the table in trade talks, though. Sacramento has only made the postseason once since 2006. They not only don't have a championship-caliber roster as currently constructed, but after trading De'Aaron Fox and being in a stacked Western Conference, they don't even have a clear path to making the playoffs going forward.

Of the three stars in Sacramento, DeRozan is arguably the easiest to trade, and the Kings should start looking for partners to do business with. While he was acquired just last year, fans already know that a DeRozan-LaVine pairing doesn't work because of their time together on the Chicago Bulls.

LaVine and Sabonis can be apart of the next era of King basketball, but DeRozan is nearing retirement age quickly. The Hornets are one of the few teams that might be interested in giving up assets for DeRozan at this point in his career.