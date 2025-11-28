Following a 30-year hiatus, the Skins Game is back, presented by Capital One. The once prestigious event aired live on Amazon Prime on Friday morning from Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The competitors were some heavy hitters from the PGA Tour, including two-time major winner Xander Schauffele.

He was joined by Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, and Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.

The goal of the event is to win as many skins as you can. If none of the four competitors win a hole outright, the skins (and money) assigned to that hole carry over to the next.

All told, Bradley was the big winner. He won 11 skins and set a Skins Game record, earning $2.1 million. Fleetwood made a late charge to finish second with $1.7 million. Lowry won a single skin and $200,000. That leaves Schauffele, who shot a 2-under par but did not win a single hole.

The lack of skins prompted the two-time major winner to pose for an embarrassing photo.

Xander Schauffele is stuck posing with a giant check worth zero dollars. In other words, he put up $1 million and came home with nothing.

One of his good friends and fellow major champion Justin Thomas took to social media to jab at Schauffele.

“Like this message if you won the same amount of skins as @XSchauffele today @the_skins_game,” Thomas tweeted.

“Love you brother!!!”

Schauffele had a banner year in 2024. He finally snapped his major winless streak, capturing both the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. But 2025 did not go as planned. He missed time due to injury, and upon his return, his level of play was not up to his standards. That culminated in a poor showing at the Ryder Cup, where the Americans lost once again.