The Sacramento Kings (3-5) and Oklahoma City Thunder (8-1) will go head-t0-head in an NBA Cup clash on Friday night. Sacramento's latest injury updates will catch fans' attention ahead of the contest.

Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine are among the Kings who have recently been battling injury trouble. Here's everything we know about Sabonis and LaVine's injury statuses heading into the game on Friday night.

Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis injury statuses vs. Thunder

LaVine has been removed from the NBA injury report after missing Wednesday's 121-116 win over the Golden State Warriors due to a back issue. He is expected to be available on Friday night. Sabonis, meanwhile, is currently listed as questionable with a left ribcage contusion.

Sabonis' injury status will be worth closely monitoring. Regardless of his final status, though, LaVine's expected return will help the Kings. Of course, having both players available would be ideal against the best team in the NBA.

When it comes to the question of if Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis are playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is yes for LaVine and maybe for Sabonis.

Kings' injury report

The Kings have five players listed on the injury report.

Domantas Sabonis (left ribcage contusion): Questionable

Keegan Murray (left thumb UCL injury recovery): Out

Dylan Cardwell (G League two-way): Out

Daeqwon Plowden (G League two-way): Out

Isaiah Stevens (G League two-way): Out

Thunder's injury report

The Thunder have six players on the injury report for Friday night's game.