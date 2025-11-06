Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie is drawing a line in the sand when it comes to Russell Westbrook. Following the veteran guard’s signing ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, Christie made it clear that he won’t allow the same old media narratives to define Westbrook’s tenure in Sacramento. Instead, the first-year head coach wants his new floor general to play free and to be unapologetically himself.

“I just want Russ to be Russ,” Christie said earlier during an offseason media appearance, expressing full confidence in Westbrook’s ability to anchor the Kings’ second unit.

It’s a statement that speaks volumes, not just about Christie’s faith in the former MVP. However, it's also about the kind of culture he’s building in Sacramento. He values authenticity, resilience, and trust over perception.

Note that Christie spent several seasons as a defensive cornerstone during the Kings’ early-2000s glory years. He has long admired Westbrook’s relentless energy and competitive drive.

Of course, the nine-time All-Star’s career has faced scrutiny. He has faced questions about his efficiency to exaggerated portrayals of locker-room tension. Christie, though, appears to see something different: a player who still brings unmatched fire and leadership to any team willing to embrace him.

“You see media and all these different things about Russ and, for me, none of that's true,” Christie said. “He gives you everything that he has, and that's what you want.”

Article Continues Below

Remember that the Kings want both stability and spark after last season’s playoff disappointment. Christie’s vote of confidence in Westbrook could go a long way. The latter has the ability to lead the bench unit and set the tempo.

After all, he did just put up a triple-double line (23 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists) in a 121-116 win over the Warriors.

Westbrook can inject energy into a team already anchored by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Their combo could make Sacramento one of the West’s most intriguing squads.

By backing Westbrook publicly and forcefully, Doug Christie isn’t just defending his player; he’s setting the tone. He clearly wants an organization intent on writing its own story, free from recycled narratives.