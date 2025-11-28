Coming off a big win, Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer made a big boast. And Dak Prescott ranked the win highly. All of it made owner Jerry Jones happy, and here is why he is comparing Schottenheimer to George Pickens.

It’s kind of funny in one way because Jones kept patting himself on the back about hiring Schottenheimer. Now he's acting like the success has surprised him. But here it is, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

Jerry Jones on Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer: “I’m gonna say the same thing about him as I can say about (George) Pickens, better than I could’ve hoped for.”

Jones added, “This team is seeing him, really as a head coach, evolve as part of their play,” Jones said. “I’m seeing great, great, tangible things that this team can use next week and in the future.”

Cowboys getting a lot from HC Brian Schottenheimer

Perhaps one of the better things Schottenheimer did was to keep the team focused after the upset loss to the Cardinals. Many people predicted the loss had ruined their season. But many people are wrong, as the Cowboys have bounced back with three straight wins.

It’s also kind of funny that NFL folks are falling all over themselves to put Schottenheimer in the lead for coach of the year honors. Who is the last coach to earn that honor with a record of 6-5-1 after 12 games? It’s not that it couldn’t happen, but he went from an afterthought to this in a matter of three weeks.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports is one of the guys on the “Schottenheimer is doing the best 2025 job in the NFL” bandwagon. That’s basically what coach of the year is, right?

“The coach of the year award generally goes to the coach whose team most significantly exceeds its generally accepted preseason expectations,” Florio wrote. “Under that standard, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer is forcing his way into the conversation.

“He looks the part. He talks the part. He acts the part. And the Cowboys now have the ability to pull the ultimate inside straight — especially with a showdown against the increasingly desperate Lions only seven days away.”

It’s a wait-and-see thing. If the Cowboys lose to the Lions, will Florio still be on that bandwagon? Basically, it’s premature. But there is evidence that Schottenheimer is doing a nice job.