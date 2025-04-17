The Sacramento Kings' season came to an end with a 120-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Right after that, the Kings decided to let go of general manager Monte McNair, and more changes could be in the works in Sacramento this offseason.

It's a disappointing end to the year for the Kings, and the performance of Domantas Sabonis has been a talking point. The Kings' big man scored 13 points on 5-of-13 from the field with 13 rebounds, although he had five turnovers in 37 minutes.

On the other side, Mavs star Anthony Davis torched Sabonis. Davis led the way with 27 points and nine rebounds on 9-of-23 from the field to outduel Sabonis.

As such, Sabonis has been quite the topic of discussion with the season now over for Sacramento, and his name is brought up in a negative way.

“I don't care how many points, rebounds, and assists he puts up in the regular season, Domantas Sabonis just isn't a difference-making player to a high-level team. Showing why that's true again tonight,” Nate Duncan wrote.

Kevin O'Connor responded to Duncan's post with two words: “Spot on.”

Sabonis and Davis have battled it out quite a bit in the past. On March 13, 2024, the Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 120-107, with Sabonis registering a 17/19/10 triple-double. After that win, Sabonis moved to 10-0 against Davis in his career.

Well, just over a year later, Davis is now 5-0 against Sabonis since that time, as StatMuse mentioned.

The Kings and Mavericks played on March 3, although Sabonis and Davis missed that game. Davis also missed the Mavericks' February 10 matchup against the Kings, so this was their first battle since the Lakers-Mavericks trade.

Moreover, questions have swirled about Sabonis' future with the team, just one year removed from signing a $186 million extension.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel discussed the Sabonis trade front even weeks before the Play-In loss: “Many around the league are preparing for the possibility of the Kings becoming big sellers ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline next February, which would likely result in Sabonis requesting a trade should a clear direction not present itself,” Siegel wrote.

Now, after a diasastrous performance in the Play-In, it might be the end of the road for Sabonis' time with the Kings.