Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie delivered a passionate defense of his team before Sacramento’s 122-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets, calling out what he described as “haters” and “fakers” while promising that the Kings will “get it right.”

Christie, in his first full season as head coach after taking over for Mike Brown last year, opened his pregame remarks with a fiery monologue that lasted less than three minutes. Speaking to about two dozen reporters, Christie declared his loyalty to the organization and the city that once embraced him as a player.

“My name is Douglas Dale Christie, and I’m the head coach of the Sacramento Kings,” he began. “Change is hard. We’re not there yet, but we’re about to work at it like crazy. Buckle up for the real ones. For the rest of you, you know who you are.”

Christie grew increasingly animated as he spoke, pounding the table before leaving the room without taking questions.

“When I see the hate, the haters, the fakers, all you guys, you keep that energy,” Christie said. “Because while you’re doing that, we’re going to be working and growing. Eventually, we’re going to become the Kings Show. Sac proud. Know that.”

The Kings did little to back up Doug Christie against the Nuggets

The Kings’ performance did little to back up their coach’s words. Denver outscored Sacramento 36-18 in the second quarter, handing the Kings their eighth loss in 11 games. The defeat dropped them to 3-8, deepening frustration around a team that entered the season with playoff expectations after acquiring veterans Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schröder.

Injuries have complicated Sacramento’s start. Forward Keegan Murray has yet to make his season debut after thumb surgery, while center Domantas Sabonis recently returned from hamstring and rib issues.

Christie has maintained that the organization is unified despite the early setbacks and outside criticism.

“We’re going to play to a standard,” Christie said. “Tough, competitive, disciplined, professional, team-oriented, and accountable. That’s what we’re going to do every single time we hit the floor.”

The Kings will look to regroup when they host the Atlanta Hawks.