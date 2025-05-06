May 6, 2025 at 5:28 PM ET

The Sacramento Kings are restructuring. First, the Kings signed coach Doug Christie to a multi-year deal after a brief stint as interim coach following Mike Brown's firing. Now, they are on the cusp of bringing on another former NBA player to their front office.

The Kings are finishing a deal to hire former Chicago Bull B.J. Armstrong as the assistant general manager, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Armstrong is expected to sign a three-year deal to work alongside current GM Scott Perry.

The Kings are coming off a season in which they went 40-42. They also lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA play-in tournament, denying them a shot at the playoffs.

Afterwards, rumors circulated that the Kings would blow up their roster with trades. However, Perry has stated he is looking to work within the system rather than tear it down.

Armstrong brings a depth of experience to the front office, specifically from a player and personnel standpoint.

B.J. Armstrong brings a holistic dimension to the Kings

Armstrong played in the NBA from 1989 to 2000. He is best known for playing with Michael Jordan during the first Bulls 3-peat (1991-1993).

Armstrong was known for his sharpshooting, quickness, and mentorship. He was also one of Jordan's closest friends.

In terms of player development and chemistry, he has a pedigree to show for it.

For the last two decades, Armstrong has worked as a sports agent. He has worked with athletes in areas of contract negotiations and endorsement deals. All of which can be helpful in working with Perry on player management.

Armstrong knows the pressures and stressors of the NBA, considering he played with arguably the greatest player of all time. That alone could help the Kings in terms of navigate those vulnerabilities.

That can especially be helpful to players such as DeMar DeRozan, who is a highly skilled veteran who has been open about his struggles with mental health.

Armstrong's comforting presence can be a vital resource in that context.

On crucial fronts, Armstrong meets the moment.