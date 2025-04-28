The Sacramento Kings are a team to watch this offseason after entering into a period of turmoil. The Kings had a disastrous flameout throughout the 2024-25 season that included the firing of head coach Mike Brown, the trade of star point guard De'Aaron Fox and the eventual embarrassing play-in loss to the Dallas Mavericks in front of their home fans.

Shortly after that loss, Kings general manager Monte McNair and the team agreed to go their separate ways. Sacramento hired Scott Perry as its new general manager, but it is still left without a head coach and with three highly-paid stars on the roster who don't really fit together.

All signs point to more change being on the horizon. Many have speculated that the Kings could look to trade one or multiple of the star trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to free up some cap space and recoup assets.

Even if the Kings do decide to move on from one of their stars, Perry doesn't plan on going into a rebuild any time soon, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.

“What already seems clear in the Perry Era: League sources say that the Kings do not plan to initiate an offseason teardown post-Fox,” Stein and Fischer wrote. “While this is certainly a flawed roster — one that Perry said requires an influx of ‘length and athleticism' in addition to the point guard that Domantas Sabonis has openly lobbied for — there is little expectation that Sacramento plans to take any further steps away from the playoff chase in the West.”

It's unclear what the Kings can do to add that length and athleticism without moving on from at least one top player. DeRozan would be the most obvious candidate there as the oldest of the three and as one half of the DeRozan-LaVine pair that failed in Chicago with the Bulls.

Regardless, Sacramento has plenty to figure out this offseason and Scott Perry will be a very busy man over the next few months. If this Kings team is going to get back to the playoffs in the Western Conference next season, it needs a pretty big makeover. It doesn't look like Perry is interested in tearing anything down to build it back up.