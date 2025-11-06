The Sacramento Kings lit the beam in a big way on Wednesday night, and they did it behind one of the league’s most decorated stat-sheet legends. Russell Westbrook delivered his first triple-double as a member of the Kings, powering Sacramento to a 121-116 win over the Golden State Warriors in a matchup where both teams entered shorthanded.

Westbrook finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting an efficient 9-of-13 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. It marked the 204th triple-double of his career, extending his all-time NBA record and further solidifying his status as one of the greatest playmaking guards of his era.

The Kings light the beam against the Warriors as Westbrook turns back the hands of time 🙌 DeMar DeRozan:

24 PTS, 8-of-29 FG Russell Westbrook:

23 PTS, 16 REBS, 10 ASTS, 9-of-13 FG

For Sacramento, it was more than just another statistical benchmark; it was an emotional momentum jolt for a team that had started the season unevenly and needed a spark.

The Kings also got timely contributions from DeMar DeRozan, who led the team with 25 points, and Dennis Schroder, whose fourth-quarter playmaking helped Sacramento hold off a late Warriors push.

DeRozan struggled with efficiency at 8-of-20 from the field, but his steady scoring presence was important as Sacramento repeatedly leaned on veteran experience to close the game.

Golden State entered the contest without Stephen Curry, who was ruled out due to illness, and the absence of their offensive engine showed late. Despite competitive stretches behind the play of Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors struggled to match Sacramento’s energy on the glass and pace in transition, two areas where Westbrook controlled the game.

For Sacramento, this performance carried symbolic weight. The Kings have been searching for a consistent identity early in the season as injuries to key players, including Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis, have interrupted offensive continuity.

Westbrook stepping into a leadership and tempo-setting role offered a glimpse of what Sacramento hoped to unlock when they brought him in.

The Kings improve to 3-5 and now look to build on the momentum as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. If Westbrook continues to tap into this level of control and fire, Sacramento’s ceiling might still have room to rise.