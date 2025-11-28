Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid looked distraught from the sideline as their late rally fell short against the Dallas Cowboys, 31-28, at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.

Led by Patrick Mahomes, they put up a gallant stand in the final quarter, outscoring the Cowboys, 14-11. But it was not enough to salvage the victory. They fell to 6-6, dropping three of their last four outings.

While the Chiefs gave themselves a chance to win with their late surge, some were baffled by their plays in the second half, including punting for four straight possessions.

When asked about it after the game, Kansas City coach Andy Reid was blunt with his answer.

“He said he felt good about playing field position. ‘Put that on me,' said,” wrote The Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell on X.

The 67-year-old Reid is often quick to assume responsibility after a defeat, and this one was no different. While it is not necessarily accurate, the well-loved coach knows that the buck stops with him.

Mahomes went 23-of-34 for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Rashee Rice scored twice on eight receptions, while Travis Kelce and Hollywood Brown also caught touchdowns.

The Chiefs had high hopes for a bounce-back campaign after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Things, however, have not panned out as well as they had imagined as they're now desperate to get into the playoffs. Even Mahomes admitted that their outlook looks bleak.

Reid has remained even-keeled—almost stoic, even—amid their challenging stint. He has been through the wringer before, and the Chiefs should not be totally counted out yet.

They will return to action against the Houston Texans on December 7.