Virginia Tech football added to its growing Penn State representation post James Franklin. The former Nittany Lions head coach is reeling in past PSU commits. That now includes a four-star tight end who decided on Thanksgiving that Blacksburg, not State College, was home.

Pierce Petersohn is the newest member of the Hokies' growing 2026 class, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals dropping his commitment graphic. The TE out of Triton High in Dodge Center, Minnesota even fired off this message after re-committing to Franklin.

“Believe in the people that believe in you! In Coach Franklin we trust,” he shared via Fawcett.

Franklin is ramping up the fourth quarter of college football recruiting in aggressive fashion. Petersohn isn't the only one diverting his path to the Atlantic Coast Conference school.

Notable Penn State recruiting losses to James Franklin, Virginia Tech

Offensive tackle Roseby Lubintus started the Turkey Day movement for Franklin and the Hokies. The New Jersey talent committed to Syracuse after dipping out of his PSU pledge.

However, Franklin managed to win over the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder one more time. Lubintus was even offered by Penn State early on when Franklin was head coach.

He's not the only mammoth offensive talent rejoining Franklin. Fellow tackle Marlen Bright pivoted from Penn State to Virginia Tech on Thanksgiving too.

Running back Messiah Mickens is one more who flipped from Penn State to Virginia Tech as well during Thanksgiving week. Mickens becomes a big state of Pennsylvania loss too for the Lions.

Even 2027 edge rush talent and Virginia Tech commit Andrew Rogers took a liking to Franklin immediately. The new VT leader is quickly and aggressively building his first recruiting class — and turning to guys he recently pursued.