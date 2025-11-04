Russell Westbrook didn't mince words when explaining his departure from Denver following Monday night's return to Ball Arena as a member of the Sacramento Kings. What was once thought to be mutual may actually have been the complete opposite.

“The truth is they didn't want me back,” Westbrook said via Bennett Durando of the Denver Post. “It ain't up to me. God always has a plan; be patient. Not up to me. They don't want me, that's okay. Somebody else do.”

Prior to the start of the season, Westbrook had a $3.5 million player option that he could have signed. But according to him, the Denver Nuggets front office encouraged him not to sign it.

“They told me not to. I don't go anywhere I'm not wanted. I don't need to,” Westbrook continued.

Russell Westbrook gets warm welcome at Ball Arena

Before the postgame questions regarding his uncomfortable exit, Westbrook received a warm welcome back from Denver fans during his first game back. During a timeout, a highlight reel of Westbrook's one season with the Nuggets was shown. Fans rose to their feet and gave him a standing ovation.

Russell Westbrook received a nice ovation from the Nuggets fans in his return to Denver 🔊 (via @MileHighRachel) pic.twitter.com/ApV2esXv55 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2025

“The fans, I mean, since I've been here, they were great,” Westbrook said postgame.”Always gave me great energy. I gave them the same. I came out, competed at a high level every night. I was grateful for them for the ovation, so I appreciate that.”

Prior to tipoff, Nuggets head coach David Adelman showered Westbrook with praise. Even though Westbrook was in Denver for just one season, his impact was significant.

“[He was] a huge part of why we won the first round last year against the Clippers. A huge part of some of the defensive things we could do against OKC (in the playoffs),” Adelman said of Westbrook. “So it’s really cool to see Russ get picked up by them, and just to see the longevity and what he’s done in this unbelievable, magical career he’s had. So he should be in the NBA. It’s good to see him out there competing.”

The Nuggets would end up beating the Kings, 130-124. However, Westbrook did lead Sacramento in scoring, putting up 26 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 10-of-17 from the field.