After a rollercoaster year, the Sacramento Kings' season is officially over after losing to the Dallas Mavericks 120-106 in the Play-In Tournament. It was a rough second quarter for the Kings as they were outscored 44-19, and it felt like they were never able to recover from there. With the offseason ahead of them, the Kings will probably make some changes, and some have already started on the coaching staff, according to Mark Haynes of The Sacramento Observer.

“Sources tell Sacramento Observer that Sacramento Kings assistant Jim Moran has accepted a position as an assistant at Florida State University under head coach Luke Loucks,” Haynes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is Moran's first college coaching opportunity, and he'll be Florida State's associate head coach and offensive coordinator. Moran was the first head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers' G-League affiliate, as he spent one year there. He was an assistant with the Trail Blazers and the Detroit Pistons as well.

The Kings' coaching staff will definitely look different next season as they'll be looking for a new head coach after firing Mike Brown during the season. With several other coaches being fired during the season as well, it might not be hard to find a replacement.

Kings season is over after play-in loss to Mavericks

The Kings have dealt with the firing of Brown and trading De'Aaron Fox during the season, and after the game, general manager Monte McNair was fired. That is a lot of turnaround all in one season, and DeMar DeRozan spoke about how this year went for him after their loss to the Mavericks.

“It's difficult. I'm not trying to play another five, six years. You've only got so many years. That window closes quick When you think about it from that perspective, it's definitely tough. You don't get many opportunities and you don't wanna waste the opportunities that you have left either,” DeRozan said via Logan Struck of Sports Illustrated.

“You always want a foundation that's stable and understood going forward. I'm pretty sure a lot of decisions have got to be made from top to bottom. The next couple days, the next couple weeks, just process everything that went on. From a personal standpoint, that's gonna be a priority, and we'll see what happens from there,” DeRozan continued.

It will be interesting to see what this team looks like and the changes they'll make during the offseason, and hopefully, they can start fresh.