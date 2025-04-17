The Sacramento Kings are hiring Scott Perry as the organization's newest general manager after agreeing to mutually part ways with Monte McNair late on Wednesday night, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

McNair was fired by the Kings immediately following the team's play-in tournament loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Not even 24 hours later, Perry replaces him as owner Vivek Ranadive looks to keep his team in a position to compete in the Western Conference.

After deciding to fire McNair, Perry was immediately named a serious candidate to replace him in Sacramento, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. Former Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth was also named a potential candidate to join the Kings' front office.

Perry, a well-respected executive around the NBA, rejoins a Kings franchise where he served as the team's vice president of basketball operations in 2017. Just three months later, he was hired to become the general manager of the New York Knicks.

In his short stint with Sacramento, Perry was opening a lot of doors for the Kings to explore the free agency and trade markets. He was also essential in building connections throughout the pre-draft process. Perry now assumes control of a team in dire need of a new vision and leading voice after the organization moved on from head coach Mike Brown and star point guard De'Aaron Fox this season.

What direction the Kings go from here after losing to the Mavs in the Western Conference play-in tournament is unknown. However, the core of this team — Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray — are all under contract for the 2025-26 season.

After Wednesday's loss, DeRozan admitted that the 2024-25 season with the Kings was the most challenging and taxing year of his career. There is a lot of speculation that the 35-year-old star could be on the move this upcoming offseason.

The Kings finished the 2024-25 season with a 40-42 record, failing to make the playoffs for the second straight season.