The Sacramento Kings and general manager Monte McNair have mutually agreed to part ways, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

This decision by the Kings and owner Vivek Ranadive comes in the immediate aftermath of their season ending in the play-in tournament. Sacramento fell 120-106 to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

After firing Mike Brown early in the 2024-25 season and subsequently trading De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, the writing had been on the wall for McNair's eventual departure.

Rumors of McNair's potential firing if the Kings were to lose to the Mavericks began to circulate on Wednesday afternoon when Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the general manager was on the “hot seat.”

McNair was hired by the Kings in September 2020 and went on to be named the 2023 NBA Executive of the Year after the Kings made the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

This season, the Kings went just 40-42, failing to make the playoffs via the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly.