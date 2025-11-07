The Sacramento Kings had a positive injury update to share regarding the status of star Zach LaVine ahead of their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

LaVine took part in the Kings' first seven games of the season, highlighting himself as a key weapon in the offense. However, back soreness forced him to miss his first game when Sacramento faced the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Fortunately for him, his squad came away with the win.

As Sacramento prepares for its NBA Cup game on Friday night, the team got a solid update regarding LaVine's health, per reporter Jason Anderson. He is not on the injury report as he would be set to take part in the upcoming matchup against the Thunder.

“The Sacramento Kings are listing Domantas Sabonis (ribs) as questionable for Friday’s NBA Cup game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Zach LaVine is not listed on the injury report after missing Wednesday’s game vs. the Golden State Warriors due to back soreness,” Anderson wrote.

What's next for Zach LaVine, Kings

It's a great update for the Kings to get about Zach LaVine's health. It was a day-to-day issue for him with the back soreness, but he is now good to go moving forward.

Before missing his first game of the campaign, LaVine was averaging 27.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and two assists throughout his seven appearances. He is shooting 51.6% from the field, including 38.3% from beyond the arc, and 92.9% from the free-throw line.

Sacramento has been average with its offensive style of play. The team ranks 15th in scoring offense (116.9) and 20th in offensive rating (114.7). As for their defensive performance, they rank 26th in scoring defense (120.4) and 24th in defensive rating (118.1).

The Kings will continue preparation for their home matchup against the Thunder. The contest will take place on Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.