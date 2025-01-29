The NBA trade rumors are starting to pick up after the latest news of the Sacramento Kings listening to offers for De'Aaron Fox. The Kings' star guard will be a free agent next season, but there had been rumblings that he may not sign an extension with the team depending on what direction they're headed in.

With Jimmy Butler also wanting out of Miami, there have been talks of a swap between him and Fox, but that doesn't seem possible, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

I do not believe Jimmy Butler going to Sacramento is part of the option here,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective. “I have my reasons for that, it could change. There has not been discussions I think with the Butler side. Not that that’s absolutely vital, but I can just leave it at that.”

While Fox has a preferred team, Windhorst thinks that there will be several on his list to choose from.

“The other thing is, there may be a preferred team, but chances are there’s going to be more than one, there will be a list,” Windhorst said.

The preferred team seems to be the San Antonio Spurs for Fox, but other teams such as the Heat, Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic could be on his list. In the end, it doesn't look like a Butler for Fox trade will happen, and they will most likely be separate deals to get where they want to go.

De'Aaron Fox, Jimmy Butler headline NBA trade rumors

Jimmy Butler has been holding the crown for the biggest headline going into the trade deadline as the Heat are still trying to find a deal to move him. Through this past month, the Heat have suspended Butler three times for several different reasons, and it looks like their relationship may be done. With the Heat not having much success in finding a deal, they've recently lowered their asking price and more teams have started to call.

For De'Aaron Fox, there had been rumors that he may not sign a contract extension with the Kings, and the team may be looking to get some value for him if he does decide to walk.

Out of the two, Butler has the better chance of getting traded because of the back-and-forth antics between him and the Heat. Fox has a good chance of being on a new team before the trade deadline, but the Kings will want the best offer for him.