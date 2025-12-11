As NBA trade speculation accelerates, one rumor continues to circulate online: a potential LaMelo Ball deal involving the Sacramento Kings. League reporting, however, indicates there is no basis for linking the Charlotte Hornets guard to Sacramento’s plans.

NBA insider Jake Fischer addressed the topic on the latest episode of Bleacher Report’s Insider Notebook with Jake Fischer, clarifying that Sacramento has shown no interest in pursuing the former All-Star.

“I don’t think Sacramento is really interested in LaMelo Ball. I think everything Scott Perry has talked about, both privately and publicly since taking over this team, points to a desire to reestablish a tough, gritty identity,” Fischer said.

He also cited how Ball is viewed in some league circles.

“Someone I spoke with on the phone this morning — a prominent NBA figure — called LaMelo Ball ‘the most unserious player in the NBA.’ That’s not my opinion — that was a quote from someone inside the league. I don’t think Sacramento would view LaMelo as someone to really reinvigorate their culture around,” he said.

Kings’ guard-heavy roster and culture shift leave no room for LaMelo Ball pursuit

Sacramento’s roster construction further undercuts any notion of a Ball pursuit. The Kings already carry significant guard depth, featuring Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis, Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, and Devin Carter among a group that totals 10 guards. The organization has spent the season emphasizing defensive size, physicality and versatility — areas that do not align with adding another high-usage playmaker.

Ball, 24, remains a core figure in Charlotte’s long-term outlook despite team struggles. He is averaging 19.4 points, 8.5 assists, six rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting career-lows of 38.6% from the field and 28.5% from three. He has appeared in 16 games this season while logging 28.9 minutes per contest.

Both franchises continue forward with their schedules. The Hornets (7–17) face the Chicago Bulls (9–14) on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while the Kings (6–18) return home to host the Denver Nuggets (17–6) on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Despite ongoing league-wide rumor activity, indications remain unchanged: Sacramento is not expected to explore a trade for LaMelo Ball.