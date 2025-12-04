The 2025 season has been awful for the Charlotte Hornets. They are 6-16 and do not have much hope of turning things around this season. The rough start has led to a lot of trade speculation about LaMelo Ball and who might be interested in trading for him. Those rumors will persist for the Hornets until the trade deadline, unless they somehow turn their season around.

Former Charlotte Hornet and Miami Heat center, Alonzo Mourning, talked all things basketball in an exclusive interview with “Videogamer.” In the interview, Mourning mainly spoke about the Miami Heat, as he is the Vice President of Player Programs and Development. However, he also talked about his old team, the Hornets, and when asked about Ball, he said he has no idea what will happen with him.

When asked where Ball would be a good fit, Mourning says Ball “will determine his future.”

“Man, I don’t know,” says Mourning of where Ball would be a good fit. “He’ll determine what his future is.”

He was also asked about rookie Kon Kneuppel and how well he has been playing in his rookie season. He has emerged as the most likely Rookie of the Year favorite by averaging 18.1 points per game on 45.7% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc.

“He can shoot, man,” says Mourning while laughing. “That’s all I can say. He can flat-out shoot it.”

The issue with LaMelo Ball has been his inability to stay healthy . Over the course of three seasons, he has been limited to 105 games out of a possible 246 games. Still, he was an All-Star in 2022, proving his actual potential as an NBA player.

Ball has a lot of potential as an NBA player if he can stay healthy. He has excellent size at 6-foot-7 and weighs 180 pounds. For his career, he averages 21 points, 7.5 assists, six rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He is also averaging 36% from three-point range and 41.9% from the field overall.

Alonzo Mourning knows a thing or two about greatness in the NBA, and it's clear he sees something in Ball, but it may be time for both sides to move on.