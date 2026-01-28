On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets in an intriguing battle of Western Conference hopefuls. Jeremy Sochan is on the injury report for this game, currently listed as questionable due to left quad soreness. Here's everything we know about Sochan's injury and his playing status vs the Rockets.

Jeremy Sochan's playing status vs the Rockets on Wednesday

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Jeremy Sochan will be able to suit up for the Spurs on Wednesday evening in Houston. Sochan has been dealing with injury problems throughout this season, and has also overall seen a reduced role for San Antonio this season, especially given the team's reliance on more backcourt players.

Meanwhile, Steven Adams will remain out of the lineup for the Rockets due to a left ankle sprain.

This game will mark a rematch of the contest last week between the Rockets and Spurs, which also took place in Houston. The Spurs were in control of that game for most of the way before Houston took over down the stretch, helped out by some clutch shots from Reed Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr. along the way.

San Antonio's performance down the stretch of that contest rekindled concerns about the Spurs' crunch time offense, with the team too often relying on heavily contested jumpers from Victor Wembanyama as opposed to running real offensive sets down the stretch. It's safe to say that the Spurs will have revenge on their minds in this one, and will want to execute much better if this game also goes down to the wire.

In any case, the Spurs and Rockets are slated to tip off at 9:30 pm ET from Houston.