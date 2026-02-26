Victor Wembanyama explained why he wasn't himself following his struggles in the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Wembanyama is going through the third season of his NBA career with the Spurs. He has made massive strides as a superstar, elevating the Spurs to serious playoff contention.

However, as a young star, he would have off nights at times. San Antonio's duel with Toronto turned out to be that. In 30 minutes of action, Wembanyama finished with a stat line of 12 points, eight rebounds, five blocks, three assists, and a steal. However, he shot 3-of-12 from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Wembanyama reflected on his off night after the game, per reporter Michael Grange. He cited the changes in time zones and the lack of recovery time that played roles in having him not play at his best against Toronto.

“I didn't recover tonight, with all the time changes, coming from LA, coming here late from Detroit … I need to do a better job, getting treatment, getting sleep. I couldn't sleep last night. I wasn't in shape today,” Wembanyama said.

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played against Raptors

Despite the struggles Victor Wembanyama went through, the Spurs persevered through it as they escaped with the 110-107 win over the Raptors.

Six players scored in double-digits for San Antonio in the win, including Wembanyama. Devin Vassell led the team with 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. De'Aaron Fox came next with 20 points, Dylan Harper had 15 points and seven assists, Stephon Castle put up 13 points and five assists, while Julian Champagnie provided 10 points and six rebounds.

San Antonio improved to a 42-16 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rolling with 10 consecutive wins, the Spurs will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET.