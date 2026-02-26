Not even a poor Victor Wembanyama shooting night on the road could stop the San Antonio Spurs from winning their 10th consecutive game in enthralling fashion. Despite Wembanyama shooting 3-12 from the field, his teammates picked up the slack as they mounted a furious comeback en route to a 110-107 win over the Toronto Raptors on the road.

Wembanyama did step up in the fourth, making one crucial defensive play after another and his shot finally hit at the most crucial points of the contest. Former NBA Clutch Player of the Year De'Aaron Fox also did his thing, spearheading a balanced effort towards the end that allowed the Spurs to overturn a deficit that grew to as big as 15 points.

In pulling out a win under unlikely circumstances against a good team away from home, the Spurs' current winning streak is now their longest since the 2015-16 season, back when the legendary quartet of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, and Kawhi Leonard were still on the team with new kid on the block LaMarcus Aldridge.

That 2015-16 team won 67 games and was only overshadowed by the Golden State Warriors' 73-win campaign. That team was historically great, but they did run into an Oklahoma City Thunder team that peaked in the playoffs.

The 2025-26 squad has certainly shown that they have enough pieces to mount a deep playoff run, and it helps that they have had the Thunder's number this season.

Article Continues Below

Young Spurs team is ready for the moment

NBA teams take after the identity of their best player, and having Wembanyama as that established alpha who wants to win every game has helped build a winning identity really quickly for the Spurs after a few losing seasons.

The entire team is coming together, and not a single team in the West wants to face them in a postseason setting — not when the alien that is Wembanyama looms as the Spurs' undisputed leader.