Someone needs to phone home. A fan pulled up at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday to support Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs against the Toronto Raptors, and he did something extra.

Extraterrestrial, that is.

The fan wore an alien costume as a nod to Wembanyama's moniker, as shown in the video posted by theScore on X. To look less suspicious and blend in better with humans, the fan also sported a jersey of the two-time All-Star.

An Alien pulled up to see The Alien in Toronto 👽😅 pic.twitter.com/mUHZf0nkXz — theScore (@theScore) February 25, 2026

Wembanyama, who has led the Spurs to a 41-16 record entering their game against the Raptors, has been likened to an alien—as a compliment—because his physical build and skill set seem almost unreal compared to typical players.

With Wembanyama's otherworldly mix of size, talent, and mobility, he is almost impossible to stop—and it is scary to think that he is only 22 years old.

He has embraced being called an alien as his branding. His logo for his signature shoes with Nike is an alien's head, which Wembanyama drew himself.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is widely credited with giving the moniker to Wembanyama, who, in turn, was thrilled by it.

“I’m really glad he said that because I didn’t like to be called a unicorn. I like it because it’s just something not from this world. I like being called an alien. It’s really what I’m working to be, something unique and original,” said the 7-foot-4 center in a report from Sports Illustrated's Andy Nesbitt.

Wembanyama's popularity has grown exponentially since the Spurs drafted him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, and many believe that he is already the face of the NBA.

If not, of another planet, definitely.