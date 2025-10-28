It’s becoming a routine for Victor Wembanyama to do things that make fans question what’s real and what’s not. Monday night against the Toronto Raptors, the 21-year-old phenom produced yet another viral moment, this time with a slow-motion clip of his ball-handling that seemed straight out of a video game.

Dribbling between his legs, crossing over with effortless rhythm, and gliding into open space like a seasoned guard, Wembanyama looked less like a center and more like a point forward trapped in a giant’s body.

Victor Wembanyama maxed out all the sliders last night flashing the handles 😱 Welcome to Wemby world 👽

The clip has since gone viral, with fans comparing the 7-foot-4 forward’s coordination to that of a guard. “There’s no way a human that tall should move like that,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another said, “He’s literally bending the rules of physics.”

Wembanyama finished the night with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and perfect shooting from both the field (7-of-8) and the free-throw line (10-of-10). It was another masterclass from the reigning Rookie of the Year, who earlier in the day was named Western Conference Player of the Week.

With the 121-103 win over Toronto, the San Antonio Spurs improved to 4-0, tying the best start in franchise history. The last time the Spurs began a season this well was back in 2017. Stephon Castle chipped in 22 points, and veteran forward Harrison Barnes added 18, helping the young Spurs maintain their momentum.

For context, San Antonio didn’t notch its fourth win until November 7 last season. This year, led by Wembanyama’s evolution into a nightly highlight reel, they’ve reached that mark before mid-October.

Every night, it seems, Wembanyama finds a new way to amaze, and on this night, it was his handles that stole the show. The slow-motion footage has become a snapshot of his rare blend of size, grace, and control. If this is what the 4-0 Spurs look like in October, the rest of the league should be watching closely, and maybe in slow motion.