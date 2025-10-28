The NBA is finding out every night that San Antonio Spurs unicorn Victor Wembanyama is a problem. The Toronto Raptors are learning more about that in real time Monday night, as they deal with the former NBA draft No. 1 overall pick.

Early in the first quarter of the Raptors game, Wembanyama drove down the lane and was met at the rim by Toronto forward Scottie Barnes. But since Wembanyama plays like he's not from this planet, he eluded Barnes by spinning midair for a 360 layup finish. The NBA lists Wembanyama's height at 7-4, but he moves like a guard or a wing most times. He surely doesn't play like a traditional big man, as he can put the ball on the floor and attack the rim, make acrobatic finishes and knock down shots from the perimeter.

Wemby made this 360 layup look effortless 😅pic.twitter.com/1de164VhSZ https://t.co/6nuGkvmzU6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025

“Just saw a 7’5 dude do a fully improvised 360 layup… He is legitimately the best player I’ve ever seen,” commented a fan.

“He is a real life cheat code,” another one said.

“How do you not consider the kid to be an early MVP favorite 😏” shared an X, formerly Twitter, account.

“This is actually one of the craziest things I have ever seen. This guy is 7'5 moving like this????” echoed another social media user.

“I thought he was going to dunk it!” commented another fan.

“Just Wemby doing Wemby 💩! 😂🔥,” one simply stated.

Now in his third season in the NBA, Wembanyama appears to be taking a giant step in his progress. He entered the Raptors game having averaged 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.0 blocks and 2.3 assists, while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from behind the arc through three games — which were all wins for San Antonio.

At the time of this writing, Wembanyama and the Spurs look like they are on their way to winning their fourth game in a row to start the season, as they are up 19 points at the half versus Toronto.

Just in the first half of the contest, Wembanyama had already scored 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting to go with four assists and a rebound plus a steal in 15 minutes of action.