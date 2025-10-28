For the second time in his young career, Victor Wembanyama has earned the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week. The 21-year-old generational talent captured the honor following an opening stretch of the season that proved historic.

ClutchPoints asked Wemby his reaction to capturing the Western Conference's side of the award.

“A little bit of pride,” the 21-year-old phenom answered.

A little bit of a pride. But, I think the most important stat is the 3-0 before getting this Player of the Week.."

Wembanyama started the new campaign off with a bang. In his first game in more than eight months because of diagnosed blood clots last February, the 2023 first overall NBA Draft pick posted a Spurs franchise record for most points in a season opener with 40 to go along with 15 rebounds and 3 blocks while shooting 71.4 percent in a 125-92 win at the Dallas Mavericks on October 22. In shooting 15 of 21, including 1 of 2 from three-point range, he became just the sixth player in NBA history to post 40+ points and 15+ rebounds in the first contest of a new year.

Two nights later the 2025 NBA All-Star finished with 29 points (13-23 field goals, 3-4 from the free throw line), 11 rebounds and 9 blocks in a 120-116 overtime victory at the New Orleans Pelicans.

In San Antonio's home opener on Oct. 26, Wembanyama recorded 31 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 three-pointers while adding 6 blocks and 3 steals in a 118-107 win vs. the Brooklyn Nets. That afternoon he became just the third player in NBA history to post such a stat line, joining Karl Anthony-Towns, who did it in 2018, and Raef LaFrenthz, who first accomplished those numbers in 2000.

Through those Spurs contests that came within the NBA's first week of 2025-2026, Wemby became the first player in NBA history to record 100+ points, 40+ rebounds and 15+ blocks through his team’s first three games of a season.

From the perspective of the franchise's record books, Wembanyama is the first player in Spurs history to have 100 points through the first three games of a new year. The previous record was held by George Gervin who had 99 in 1979.

Victor Wembanyama credits team success for Player of the Week honor

In Wemby's rookie year, the Spurs didn't get their fourth win until Dec. 15. Two seasons later, they've reached that total by October 27 with a 121-103 triumph vs. the Toronto Raptors.

It's a sentiment not lost on the Silver and Black's leading scorer.

“This is what I'm focused on. It was like, ‘Oh, that's cool. I have a game today though,'” Wembanyama told ClutchPoints about how he reacted to Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

The Spurs' 3-0 record to start the season was their first since 2019 (the 4-0 start is their first since 2016). The French native averaged 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.3 minutes while shooting 56.9 percent (37 of 65) from the field in the opening week.

“I think the most important stat is the 3-0 before getting this Player of the Week. Three wins, no losses,” Wemby added while responding to ClutchPoints question about winning the award.

In joining Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who took home the season's first honor in the Eastern Conference, Wembanyama notches his latest accolade. The 2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year also earned first All-Defensive First Team honors that same season. He received his first All-Star nod last year.